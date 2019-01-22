Another defensive blow for Arsenal as Bellerin ruled out for the rest of the season

ARSENAL ARE FACING another defensive headache with the news that Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season and is facing up to nine months on the sidelines.

Bellerin, 23, was stretchered off during Saturday’s win against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Manager Unai Emery conceded that the initial prognosis was “not positive” and scans on Monday confirmed fears that the Spanish full back has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, BBC report.

Bellerin is the second Arsenal defender to be ruled out with a long-term injury, joining Rob Holding who also ruptured his ACL in December.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Stephan Lichsteiner, and Carl Jenkinson are all options to plug the gap if Emery chooses not to bring in any reinforcements in January, as he has previously indicated.

The Gunners have struggled for defensive consistency this season and have kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League.

But they remain right in the hunt in the battle for Champions League qualification, with Saturday’s victory moving them to within three points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: