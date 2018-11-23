This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan discussed Will Addison’s inclusion in the team to face the USA on this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Nov 2018, 2:09 PM
45 minutes ago 3,160 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4356730
Larmour and Addison.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Larmour and Addison.
Larmour and Addison.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HAVING IMPRESSED AT outside centre in the win over Argentina, Will Addison has been handed the opportunity to show Joe Schmidt what he can do at fullback this weekend. 

The Ulster back starts against the USA at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, while Jordan Larmour has returned to Leinster after featuring in the first three games of the November series.

Larmour scored a stunning hat-trick of tries against Italy in Chicago but showed some inexperience in the victory over Argentina, and ex-Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan sees the 21-year-old’s omission as an interesting call.  

“The one that sticks out for me is Will Addison at 15,” said O’Sullivan, speaking on this week’s episode of Heineken Rugby Weekly.

“What does that mean for Jordan Larmour now? Going to Chicago, we thought Larmour was the back-up fullback. He had a great time in Chicago, but it didn’t go well against Argentina.

“Maybe, if Joe Schmidt sees him as the back-up fullback, he probably would have given him a run and a chance to redeem himself this weekend. 

But he’s gone with Addison and I think that’s interesting. If I was Larmour, I’d be a little bit worried that I didn’t get a run at fullback this weekend, just to see if he could pick up where he left off in the Italy game and maybe fix some of the things that went array for him against Argentina. 

“It doesn’t seem like that’s the way it’s going for him and that’s a concern, I’d say.” 

Ireland insist Larmour is not injured, but The42‘s Murray Kinsella suggests he might have picked up a knock and sees tomorrow’s Test as a big chance for Addison to stake his claim as the second-choice fullback behind Rob Kearney. 

“I certainly think he [Larmour] is going to be part of the squad and he has established himself there,” added Kinsella, “but it’s interesting that he went back to Leinster and when we asked [Ireland skills and kicking coach] Richie Murphy if there was an injury there, he said he was a little big beaten up without indicating an injury. 

“I wouldn’t be surprised if there is something there, but I guess it’s a massive opportunity for Addison. The thing with him and we mentioned it before, he is 26 and he has a lot of experience. It’s not like he has come in as a fresh youngster. 

Obviously, he has to learn a lot about how Ireland function but he’s really experienced — over 100 caps for Sale and he has club-captained them as well. It’s almost like he was the next one in that depth chart anyway, but he has just suddenly appeared on the radar. 

“I don’t think it’s a big step for him to adapt into Ireland’s systems and Joe Schmidt’s demands. I think you’ve seen him do that really well and he’s been a really good addition. How he performs is going to be really interesting. 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    IRELAND
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill
    ROY KEANE
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    History will be kind to Martin O'Neill's tenure as Irish boss but the devil is in the details
    Omar, Jewell and El Tel: A glance at the madness that has been Ireland's recent managerial pursuits
    'It's only two years since he came home a hero after Euro 2016... People have short memories'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie