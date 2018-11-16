'It's not as if there's a list of top-5 ways to beat the All Blacks'

Ben Smith, Aaron Smith, Brodie Retallick and Dane Coles at the Life Style Sports Store on Grafton Street today. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

SO HOW CAN Ireland beat the All Blacks… again?

Joe Schmidt masterminded a first win over New Zealand in Chicago two years ago before the world champions won a bruising encounter back in Dublin.

The sides meet for the first time since then at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow night, with the sides ranked one and two in the world respectively.

This week on Heineken Rugby Weekly, Andy Dunne joined Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview the mouth-watering encounter, analyse the visitors’ gameplan and try to identify ways Ireland can gain the upper hand tomorrow evening.

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

As well as that, referee John Lacey spoke to Murray about his career as he gets set to retire, we got your questions and even chatted Lego.

As always click below to subscribe and send questions and feedback to heinekenrugbyweekly@the42.ie.

