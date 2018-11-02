This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'

Italian head coach Conor O’Shea was keen to find out what Schmidt thought of his Italian side in the Six Nations.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Friday 2 Nov 2018, 6:00 PM
2 hours ago 6,008 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4320198
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

ITALIAN HEAD COACH Conor O’Shea wants to “fire a few shots” at Ireland this weekend, after being forced to play at Ireland’s pace during the last couple of meetings.

The former London Irish fullback revealed on Heineken Rugby Weekly that he sat down with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt after this year’s Six Nations game in order to get feedback on what the Irish made of the systems he is putting in place.

O’Shea will play against his home country for the third time tomorrow evening in Soldier Field, Chicago, and Murray Kinsella spoke to him earlier in the week about their recent games against Ireland and the Azzurri force that he is building. 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

Ahead of Ireland’s clash with Italy, Murray, Gavan and Andy chatted about what to expect from the experimental Irish 23 that Joe Schmidt has named, which includes a first test start for Tadhg Beirne.

They also looked ahead to the later tests in the November series, and the mind-games that will be played as we head into another World Cup year.

You can listen to the podcast in full here:


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHICAGO
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off
    'We were the wingers on our U18 team... Jordan was 16 and tearing it up'
    Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    ITALY
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'
    McGrath's scrum-half nod, Larmour's shot at 15 and Ireland's back row ballast
    Carbery set to steer the Ireland ship from 10 after settling in at Munster
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Dortmund's English teenager hailed as 'something special' amid superb form
    Vardy urges team-mates to honour deceased Leicester City owner's memory against Cardiff
    Police charge man with assaulting assistant referee during ill-tempered Edinburgh derby
    IRELAND
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    Opinion: 'A group of Irish lads held a knife to my throat when I was just 11 - but I don't hate Irish people'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie