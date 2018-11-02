'I sat down with Joe in a coffee shop in Dublin and we went through the game together'

ITALIAN HEAD COACH Conor O’Shea wants to “fire a few shots” at Ireland this weekend, after being forced to play at Ireland’s pace during the last couple of meetings.

The former London Irish fullback revealed on Heineken Rugby Weekly that he sat down with Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt after this year’s Six Nations game in order to get feedback on what the Irish made of the systems he is putting in place.

O’Shea will play against his home country for the third time tomorrow evening in Soldier Field, Chicago, and Murray Kinsella spoke to him earlier in the week about their recent games against Ireland and the Azzurri force that he is building.

Ahead of Ireland’s clash with Italy, Murray, Gavan and Andy chatted about what to expect from the experimental Irish 23 that Joe Schmidt has named, which includes a first test start for Tadhg Beirne.

They also looked ahead to the later tests in the November series, and the mind-games that will be played as we head into another World Cup year.

