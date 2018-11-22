How Ireland beat the All Blacks, Schmidt's future and American opportunities

John Cooney: named at No 9 for Ireland's final Test of the year.

IRELAND WILL WRAP up a memorable year on Saturday with a final November Test against the USA, a week after that win over New Zealand.

This week, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by former Ireland and USA Eagles head coach Eddie O’Sullivan to analyse Ireland’s famous win over the All Blacks and preview the final November Test against the visiting Americans this weekend. We ask (and answer):

Who are the players who could benefit most from an outing against the USA on Saturday?

Are Ireland now the best team in the world?

How exactly did Joe Schmidt’s men prevent New Zealand scoring a try last time out?

We also discuss Schmidt’s future plans, whether or not Johnny Sexton should be named World Rugby Player of the Year, and the return of the PRO14.

