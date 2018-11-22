This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How Ireland beat the All Blacks, Schmidt's future and American opportunities

Are Ireland now the best team in the world? Let’s discuss…

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 8:02 PM
28 minutes ago 967 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4355269
John Cooney: named at No 9 for Ireland's final Test of the year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
John Cooney: named at No 9 for Ireland's final Test of the year.
John Cooney: named at No 9 for Ireland's final Test of the year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND WILL WRAP up a memorable year on Saturday with a final November Test against the USA, a week after that win over New Zealand.

This week, Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by former Ireland and USA Eagles head coach Eddie O’Sullivan to analyse Ireland’s famous win over the All Blacks and preview the final November Test against the visiting Americans this weekend. We ask (and answer):

  • Who are the players who could benefit most from an outing against the USA on Saturday?
  • Are Ireland now the best team in the world?
  • How exactly did Joe Schmidt’s men prevent New Zealand scoring a try last time out?

We also discuss Schmidt’s future plans, whether or not Johnny Sexton should be named World Rugby Player of the Year, and the return of the PRO14.

Send your questions and feedback, as always to heinekenrugbyweekly@the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Arnold a 'raw talent' to be fine-tuned as fringe players work to fit into Schmidt's side
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    Exiles Mullen and Quill named in USA team for Aviva Test
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Hourihane certain Ireland have the players to succeed 'with the right man in place'
    Irish youngster Connolly open to loan move amid reported Bundesliga interest
    Ireland striker Maguire won't play again this year due to latest injury setback
    IRELAND
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Mick McCarthy set for second coming as Ireland manager - reports
    Arnold's hard-earned opportunity and more talking points as Schmidt names side to tackle USA
    Hughton dismisses link to vacant Ireland job but Big Sam declares his interest
    USA
    'I've beaten myself up enough': Schmidt coy on future plans as he plans for Sunday decision
    'I've beaten myself up enough': Schmidt coy on future plans as he plans for Sunday decision
    Extra weights sessions and focused diet put Kilcoyne in a happy place
    Schmidt to give Ireland's wider squad opportunities against the USA
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    Quick-fix appointment could waste a huge opportunity for Irish football
    Former Ireland manager backs Stephen Kenny to succeed O'Neill

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie