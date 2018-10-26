'He has all the traits Joe Schmidt likes': The value of adding Addison to Ireland's ranks

WILL ADDISON IS one of the few uncapped players in Joe Schmidt’s squad for the November series ahead.

But he’s not exactly a new face for the Ireland head coach having trained with the national team even before he got to Ulster.

In the latest instalment of Heineken Rugby Weekly, Gavan Casey, Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella look at why Addison’s inclusion makes sense. And why he is reminding so many people of Jared Payne.

Listen to the full podcast here:

Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

