Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game

There is no news yet on the condition or the identity of the individuals in the helicopter.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 9:04 PM
3 hours ago 40,448 Views 10 Comments
This image made from video shows a burning helicopter in a parking lot outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
Image: AP/PA Images
This image made from video shows a burning helicopter in a parking lot outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
This image made from video shows a burning helicopter in a parking lot outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester.
Image: AP/PA Images

A HELICOPTER BELONGING to Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha has crashed outside the King Power Stadium following the club’s Premier League match against West Ham tonight

The news was announced on BT Sport by presenter Jake Humphrey before the broadcast ended prematurely as the building was evacuated.

There is no update yet on the condition or the identity of the individuals in the helicopter. 

A statement from Leicestershire Police read: “We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing.”

Leicester City have also released a statement, which reads: “We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the Emergency Services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium.

“The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established.”

The ambulance service tweeted: “We are also in attendance and will update when possible.”

According to a Sky News report, witnesses said the helicopter lost control within a few seconds of taking off and crashed in the club’s staff car park.

More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (10)

