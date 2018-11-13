'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes

AFTER ANOTHER DOUBLE of All-Ireland titles in 2018, Dublin stars are putting their time into a really worthy cause and hoping to ‘Help Real Heroes’ in the off-season.

The auction of two signed Dublin jerseys will be the main attraction.

Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy are running a charity event this weekend in aid of Stewarts Care, a centre that provides services for people with intellectual disabilities in Palmerstown.

“It’s an extremely worthy cause and I personally feel the people who will benefit are inspiring,” 2018 All-Star nominee McEvoy explains, adding that Rock is the fundraising manager and she has volunteered at many events over the past few years.

Her club, St Sylvesters, will host the coffee and cake afternoon on Saturday, 17 November between 2.30pm and 4.30pm — and it’s sure to be a treat for Dublin fans.

With the Sam Maguire and Brendan Martin Cup both there on the day for photo opportunities, members of Jim Gavin and Mick Bohan’s talented panel will also be present.

“The name of the event is ‘Help Real Heroes,’” McEvoy continues, “playing on the fact that people will be coming to see cups which are associated with heroic, but momentary efforts by healthy athletes.

“Whereas people with disabilities fight their own fights every day, 24/7.”

“It’s an organisation which I have great passion for,” Rock previously told The42 of his work. “I enjoy what they do and I just want to help as many people as I can, have as much of an impact on their lives as I can while I can. It’s a great job and hugely satisfying.”

There’ll be a raffle on the day with donations welcome, but the main attraction on the day surely will be the result of the auction of two jerseys signed by the two 2018 All-Ireland winning panels.

With a reserve of €500 on the two jerseys, sold together as one lot, you can bid now via email at HelpRealHeroes@dit.ie. All funds raised go directly towards respite care.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: