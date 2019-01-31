Henshaw displaces Kearney, O'Brien on the bench as Ireland open Six Nations defence against England

IRELAND WILL UNLEASH 13 of the team who defeated New Zealand again when they open their Six Nations defence against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-0ff 16.45).

The two changes to the starting XV come at fullback, where Rob Kearney’s iffy form on return from injury see him displaced by Robbie Henshaw, and at scrum-half after Conor Murray missed November with a neck injury.

Head coach Joe Schmidt announced the squad at the Aviva Stadium today after team training was moved from their Carton House base due to the potential for snow disrupting train in Maynooth.

Henshaw’s inclusion means Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose reform their centre partnership, while Josh van der Flier’s continued excellent form keeps him ahead of Sean O’Brien in a competitive race for the openside jersey.

O’Brien broke his arm during Ireland’s November win over Argentina, but returned to play a part in Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Wasps.

Injuries to Iain Henderson and Tadhg Beirne meant the second row selection of Devin Toner and James Ryan was straightforward. Quinn Roux sees off his provincial team-mate Ultan Dillane to win a spot on the bench.

On the bench, with no need for extra centre cover, Jordan Larmour and Joey Carbery are tasked with offering contingency options for the back-line, with John Cooney in with a shout of making his first Six Nations appearance.

Jack McGrath, who like Kearney was left of last week’s trip to Portugal, is omitted from the 23, with Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne and Andrew Porter the front row replacements.

Ireland (v England)

15. Robbie Henshaw

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jonathan Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (Captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements

16. Sean Cronin

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Andrew Porter

19. Quinn Roux

20. Sean O’Brien

21. John Cooney

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour

