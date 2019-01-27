Hibs dig out win after Neil Lennon suspended by club

HIBERNIAN ENDED A turbulent week on a positive note, as they beat St Mirren 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership today.

Simeon Jackson put the hosts ahead on 24 minutes, but their opponents fought back in the second half through goals from Oli Shaw, Darren McGregor and Stevie Mallan.

Ireland international Daryl Horgan started the game, but the winger picked up a knock that prompted his substitution early in the second half.

This week’s match, however, has been somewhat overshadowed by events off the pitch, as Neil Lennon was suspended by the club.

“The full focus of the club is on the trip to Paisley,” said a Hibs statement prior to the fixture.

“Hibernian FC can confirm that Eddie May, head of academy coaching, and Grant Murray, assistant coach, will take charge of the first team for Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership game against St Mirren.

“Eddie and Grant, who both have experience of first team management, have worked closely with the first team as part of the matchday coaching staff.”

According to the BBC, the issue stems from “an exchange between the Northern Irishman and several employees of the Easter Road club on Friday,” with the report suggesting Lennon was unlikely to return as manager.

