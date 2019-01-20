This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain

Higuain has been dropped for Milan’s trip to Genoa, saying he was not ready to play amid links to Chelsea.

By The42 Team Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 3:45 PM
1 hour ago 3,579 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4449973
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GONZALO HIGUAIN HAS been left out of Milan’s squad to face Genoa, with head coach Gennaro Gattuso suggesting the Argentina striker has decided he wants to join Chelsea.

Higuain came off the bench during the second half of the Supercoppa Italiana defeat to Juventus last time out — a decision Gattuso attributed to the player suffering from a virus.

He was not listed when Milan tweeted their 23-man travelling party for Monday’s match at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and, at a subsequent news conference, Gattuso questioned Higuain’s professionalism and insisted recent speculation had taken its toll with Milan managing two wins in their past eight outings.

“I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours,” Gattuso said.

“We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him [Higuain] ready for this game.

“I accept his decision. Surely he could have done more and maybe we could have helped him fit in better.

“Right now we have to work with professionalism and determination, all these rumours have not helped us lately and we have to look ahead.

“I am more worried about how to transmit calmness to the players and how to field the best team. Tomorrow [Monday] we will be without four players and I am a bit worried. We have to put it aside and play with enthusiasm.

Higuain joined Milan on an initial season-long loan deal in August, with Milan having the option to buy him outright for €36 million.

That part of the transfer was assumed to be a formality but an underwhelming return of six goals in 15 Serie A appearances — and one since the end of October — leave the 31-year-old bound for a reunion with his old Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea lie fourth in the Premier League, although Sarri lambasted his players in the aftermath of Saturday’s 2-0 London derby loss to Arsenal, accusing them of lacking motivation and a strong mentality.

Eden Hazard cut a forlorn figure when selected once again as the Blues’ central attacker – a role Higuain is expected to step straight into with Sarri seemingly reluctant to start Olivier Giroud and having left Alvaro Morata out of his latest matchday squad. The Spain striker has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

During his final season under Sarri at Napoli in 2015-16, Higuain set a Serie A scoring record with 36 goals in 35 top-flight appearances.

    'I accept his decision': Gattuso axes Chelsea-bound Higuain
