Hillsborough match commander fails in attempt to halt manslaughter trial

David Duckenfield’s trial will go ahead on 14 January.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 6 Dec 2018, 5:09 PM
AN APPLICATION TO Preston Crown Court to stay the prosecution of David Duckenfield has been denied this afternoon.

Duckenfield, 79, will stand trial on 14 January accused of manslaughter by gross negligence regarding 95 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Representing Duckenfield, Ben Myers QC made the application to Justice Peter Openshaw, who refused the stay this afternoon.

Hillsborough disaster charges File photo of David Duckenfield in 1989.

Duckenfield, a former South Yorkshire Police chief superintendent, was match commander on the day 96 people died in a crush ahead of the 1989 FA Cup semi-final. Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell will also face the trial, charged with offences involving the stadium health and safety.

Three more men will face a separate trial later next year charged with offences relating to perverting the course of justice.

As the Liverpool Echo point out, due to law at the time of the incident, there is no prosecution for the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, who died more than a year after the incident from the injuries he sustained.

