This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'What happened today is not acceptable. I need to recover from this shock'

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness launched a scathing attack on his players on Saturday night

By AFP Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 11:45 AM
8 minutes ago 193 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4359136
Bayern Munich players show their disappointment.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrecht
Bayern Munich players show their disappointment.
Bayern Munich players show their disappointment.
Image: firo Sportphoto/Marcel Engelbrecht

BAYERN MUNICH PRESIDENT Uli Hoeness launched a scathing attack on his players on Saturday night after the German champions surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Bundesliga minnows Fortuna Duesseldorf.

Troubled Bayern are in fifth place, nine points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund, who won 2-1 at Mainz thanks to a late Lukasz Piszczek winner, after hat-trick hero Dodi Lukebakio scored an added time equaliser for Fortuna to rob Bayern of what had looked to be a routine win.

“What happened today is not acceptable,” said Hoeness. “I need to recover from this shock, it’s going to be a difficult evening for my wife.”

“We will use the next few days to work out why we are playing such bad football, such uninspired football with so little self-confidence,” added Hoeness, who said that some players’ mistakes were “slapstick”.

Hoeness said he had not written Bayern off in the title race, but it would be “presumptuous” to talk about winning the league after Saturday’s performance.

The 66-year-old said coach Niko Kovac was safe in his job until next Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Benfica, where Bayern can secure progress to the knockout stages with a win, but hinted that Kovac’s position was not secure.

“We are going to sleep on it. Niko Kovac will definitely be our coach against Benfica,” he said. “Then we need to do an analysis.”

Niklas Suele opened the scoring for Bayern on 17 minutes, and Thomas Mueller doubled the lead with a typical poacher’s finish a few minutes later.

Poor defending saw Duesseldorf snatch a surprise goal just before half-time as Lukebakio popped up in the box to fire the ball in from close range.

Mueller appeared to have crushed the resistance in the second half, when he swept in Bayern’s third from the edge of the box after a clever back-heeled assist from Robert Lewandowski. Yet Lukebakio twice beat the offside trap to score two late goals and leave Bayern stunned.

They remain a point behind fourth-placed Leipzig, who lost 1-0 away to Wolfsburg, Jerome Roussillon’s second-half winner decided a hard-fought game, and ended a five-game run of clean sheets for Leipzig.

Imago 20181124 Dortmund continue to impress in the Bundesliga. Source: Imago/PA Images

- Dortmund consolidate -

Leaders Dortmund took the lead at Mainz through substitute Paco Alcacer in the 66th minute, but Colin Quaison levelled the scores almost immediately, taking advantage of a lucky deflection in the build-up.

Piszczek spared Dortmund’s blushes on 77 minutes, smashing the ball in off the bar to seal the three points and open up a seven-point lead over nearest challengers Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt, who won 3-1 at Augsburg.

“We’re not looking at the table at the moment,” Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney told Sky. “Nine points (from Bayern) is a big gap but it is still early in the season.”

Eintracht Frankfurt opened the scoring early at Augsburg, Jonathan de Guzman finding the net after only 53 seconds, and they burst out of the blocks again in the second half, Sebastien Haller slotting home from Luka Jovic’s curling through ball two minutes after the break.

Ante Rebic sealed the victory with a tap-in before Sergio Cordova netted a late consolation goal for the hosts.

Steven Skrzybski fired Schalke to a 5-2 win over Nuremberg to lift themselves four points clear of the relegation places.

Skrzybski and Amine Harit both slotted in open goals in a hectic first half an hour to give Schalke a 2-0 lead.

Nuremberg hit back through Federico Palacios but lost goalkeeper Christian Mathenia to injury and defender Robert Bauer to a red card before Guido Burgstaller scored against his old club to make it 3-1.

Adam Zrelak pulled a goal back again for Nuremberg but late goals from Skrzybski and Bastian Oczipka clinched the win for Schalke.

© – AFP 2018  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    DUBLIN
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Continuity is key as top two secure services of their exceptional managers once again
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    FOOTBALL
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham
    IRELAND
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    Ireland are 'up there with as good as I've ever seen,' says USA's Gold
    'We are what we repeatedly do' - Joe Schmidt has transformed Irish rugby
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie