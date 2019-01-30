Holders Juventus suffer shock Coppa Italia exit

HOLDERS JUVENTUS CRASHED out of the Coppa Italia on Wednesday with a 3-0 quarter-final defeat by Atalanta.

Juventus had been bidding for a fifth consecutive league and Cup double this season.

But a Duvan Zapata brace after Timothy Castagne’s opener put the side from Bergamo through to a semi-final meeting with Fiorentina who thrashed Roma 7-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus won their first trophy of the season in the Italian Super Cup this month.

But they suffered their first defeat in a domestic competition this season, as they ride high and unbeaten in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were hit by defender Giorgio Chiellini going off injured in the first half-hour.

Castagne opened the scoring after 37 minute with Zapata grabbing another two minutes later, before adding a third four minutes from time.

The Colombian ace also scored a double in a 2-2 draw when the sides last met in Serie A on 26 December.

© – AFP, 2019

