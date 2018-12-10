This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 December, 2018
'Feed me, they can all get it' - Holloway keen on McGregor and Khabib bouts

The featherweight champion continued his impressive winning streak in Toronto on Saturday night.

By Paul Dollery Monday 10 Dec 2018, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago
WITH UFC PRESIDENT Dana White keen to see Max Holloway move up to lightweight, the featherweight champion has expressed his interest in doing just that.

After watching Holloway defend his title in impressive fashion against the previously-undefeated Brian Ortega on Saturday night, White admitted that the 27-year-old has now “done everything he can do” in the 145-pound division.

UFC 231: Ortega Defeats Holloway Max Holloway pictured in the aftermath of Saturday's win over Brian Ortega. Source: Igor Vidyashev

Holloway has won 13 fights in a row, having comprehensively seen off Ortega in Toronto in the main event at UFC 231, which culminated with a cageside doctor calling a halt to proceedings prior to the fifth and final round.

His future may now lie in the 155-pound division, where the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov is the reigning champion. The previous lightweight title-holder, Conor McGregor, is also the last man to have gotten the better of Holloway.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor are both temporarily suspended as a result of the brawl that marred the aftermath of their fight in Las Vegas in October. A disciplinary hearing is expected to take place when the Nevada State Athletic Commission meets on 29 January.

“Dana White is the boss. The boss is looking for super-fights. You guys [the media] have been talking about me fighting at 155 [pounds] for super-fights. I keep hearing the names Conor and Khabib,” Holloway told reporters.

“At the end of the day, they [Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov] have got something to figure out. Hopefully they can figure it out — I wish the best of luck to them — and we can sit down with Dana and figure it out.”

Over five years since his defeat to McGregor, Holloway is a much-improved fighter from the man who lost via unanimous decision to the Dubliner in Boston. Before overcoming Ortega, he recorded back-to-back wins over former featherweight champion Jose Aldo.

Conor McGregor with Khabib Nurmagomedov Khabib Nurmagomedov en route to victory against Conor McGregor. Source: USA Today Sports/Stephen R. Sylvanie/INPHO

Holloway (20-3), whose other career losses were inflicted by Dennis Bermudez (May 2013) and Dustin Poirier (February 2012), remains keen to avenge those defeats.

The Hawaiian was due to face Nurmagomedov as a late replacement for the injured Tony Ferguson in a lightweight title bout in April. However, he was pulled from the fight by the New York State Athletic Commission due to concerns over his weight cut.

“Everybody wants to see me and Conor because we fought when I was a kid,” Holloway said. “That was a long time ago. Dennis Bermudez beat that Max too. The top 20, 30 featherweights in the world would beat that Max. It is what it is.

“Khabib is another undefeated fighter. I’ve got this niche, I guess. I just gave an undefeated fighter his first loss. Maybe that one would excite me the most. We were supposed to have that one, so we’ll see what happens. I’m not picky. Feed me, they can all get it.”

He added: “I have three losses. I want to get all three of them back. That’s just me. I want to fight everyone, whoever. If you tell me some guy is the best, let’s do it. Is this the best guy? Then I want to fight you. Put your dukes up and let’s trade blows.”

