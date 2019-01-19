Altior enhances supertstar reputation with 17th consecutive win at Ascot

Altior on his way to victory this afternoon.

ALTIOR HARDLY NEEDED to be at his scintillating best but did show true class to to capture today’s Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Heading into today’s race as heavy 10-1 on favourite, the Nicky Henderson trained nine-year-old produced a commanding performance and solidified his status as the horse to beat in this year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

With 17 wins on the trot, jockey Nico De Bonville praised him after the race.

“He’s such an intelligent animal, he knows what he can do and he can measure these fenced so well,” he said. “He’s incredible.”

Altior the Win Machine!



🏇 Age: 9



🏇 Form over jumps: 11111/111111/111-111



🏇 Win sequence began: October 10, 2015



🏇 Grade 1 wins: 8



🏇 Hurdles/fences jumped: 194



🏇 Miles galloped: 34



🏇 Rivals beaten: 88



🏇 Prize-money won: £924,246



🏇 Cheltenham Festival wins: 3 pic.twitter.com/km2LCDkqqw — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 19, 2019 Source: Racing TV /Twitter

Earlier in the day’s action, 15/8f Magic Of Light clinched the Mares’ Hurdle Grade 2 ahead of Jester Jet and If You Say Run.

Global Citizen was the star at Haydock this afternoon, beating joint favourites Silver Streak and Western Ryder.

The Ben Pauling trained Global Citizen lands Grade 2 contest The New One Unibet Hurdle with David Bass aboard 👏 pic.twitter.com/rsIyrnNF80 — Haydock Park Races (@haydockraces) January 19, 2019 Source: Haydock Park Races /Twitter

