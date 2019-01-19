This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Altior enhances supertstar reputation with 17th consecutive win at Ascot

The nine-year-old was heavy favourite heading into today’s feature race, the Grade 1 Clarence House Chase.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 8:48 PM
15 minutes ago 241 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4449499
Altior on his way to victory this afternoon.
Image: Mike Egerton
Altior on his way to victory this afternoon.
Altior on his way to victory this afternoon.
Image: Mike Egerton

ALTIOR HARDLY NEEDED to be at his scintillating best but did show true class to to capture today’s Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Heading into today’s race as heavy 10-1 on favourite, the Nicky Henderson trained nine-year-old produced a commanding performance and solidified his status as the horse to beat in this year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

With 17 wins on the trot, jockey Nico De Bonville praised him after the race.

“He’s such an intelligent animal, he knows what he can do and he can measure these fenced so well,” he said. “He’s incredible.”

Earlier in the day’s action, 15/8f Magic Of Light clinched the Mares’ Hurdle Grade 2 ahead of Jester Jet and If You Say Run.

Global Citizen was the star at Haydock this afternoon, beating joint favourites Silver Streak and Western Ryder.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    I deserved red card, says Wolves boss
    Palace win a 'massive relief' for Liverpool boss Klopp
    Liverpool manager Klopp dismisses Coutinho comeback rumours
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Snowflakes? Mourinho reveals fragile ego of mystery Man United star
    Cardiff make €17 million Nantes striker their club-record signing
    Arsenal overcome Chelsea to leapfrog Man United and boost top-four hopes
    CONNACHT
    Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed
    Connacht face Sale rematch as Challenge Cup quarter-final line-up confirmed
    Carty's last-gasp intercept sends Connacht through to Challenge Cup quarter-finals
    'It needs to be a win': Friend's Connacht head to France with a clear focus

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie