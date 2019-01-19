Altior enhances supertstar reputation with 17th consecutive win at Ascot

ALTIOR HARDLY NEEDED to be at his scintillating best but did show true class to to capture today’s Clarence House Chase at Ascot.
Heading into today’s race as heavy 10-1 on favourite, the Nicky Henderson trained nine-year-old produced a commanding performance and solidified his status as the horse to beat in this year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.
With 17 wins on the trot, jockey Nico De Bonville praised him after the race.
“He’s such an intelligent animal, he knows what he can do and he can measure these fenced so well,” he said. “He’s incredible.”
Earlier in the day’s action, 15/8f Magic Of Light clinched the Mares’ Hurdle Grade 2 ahead of Jester Jet and If You Say Run.
Global Citizen was the star at Haydock this afternoon, beating joint favourites Silver Streak and Western Ryder.
