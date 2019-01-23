WIN: tickets to the Dublin Racing Festival

Trainers Henry De Bromhead, Joseph O'Brien, Jessica Harrington, Gordon Elliott and Noel Meade at the Dublin Racing Festival Launch last week.

Trainers Henry De Bromhead, Joseph O'Brien, Jessica Harrington, Gordon Elliott and Noel Meade at the Dublin Racing Festival Launch last week.

TO CELEBRATE THE launch of our expanded racing coverage on The42, Leopardstown Racecourse have given us a pair of hospitality passes for next week’s Dublin Racing Festival.

As well as in-depth features and interviews from The42 team, the experts at the Racing Post will provide daily news and tips, while Ireland’s top racing journalists Donn McClean and Johnny Ward will give their thoughts in weekly columns.

‘The Dubliner’ bundle tickets for Saturday, 2 February at Leopardstown will give you:

Admission to the racecourse

a complimentary racecard

a €10 food voucher

a €5 Tote bet

To be in with a chance of winning the pass, simply email competitions@the42.ie and answer the following unbelievably-simple question: where will the Dublin Racing Festival take place?

We’ll pick a winner at random before the end of the week.