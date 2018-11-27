Saturday's Wilder v Fury heavyweight showdown will cost Irish fans €23 on PPV

PAY-PER-VIEW details for Saturday’s eagerly anticipated showdown between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have been announced.

Boxing fans in Ireland can watch the heavyweight world title fight on BT Sport Box Office, with prices starting at €22.99.

WBC champion Wilder (40-0) puts his title on the line against former heavyweight title holder Fury (27-0) at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

The fight is available to eir vision customers for €22.99, while Sky TV customers will also be able to order it for €23.99.

Virgin Media TV customers in Ireland will not be able to order the fight as eir Sport / BT Sport are not available on the platform.

eir Sport have also announced that Carl Frampton’s IBF world title challenge against Josh Warrington on 22 December will also be available to Irish viewers on BT Sport Box Office priced at €22.99/€23.99.

