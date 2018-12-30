Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland’s 2018 campaign?

Which of these players didn't score for Ireland in 2018? James McClean Alan Judge

Aiden O'Brien Graham Burke

How many man-of-the-match awards did Declan Rice win while playing for Ireland? 1 2

3 4

Which of these players did not announce their retirement from international football in 2018? Wes Hoolahan Daryl Murphy

Glenn Whelan John O'Shea

Which of these players did not make their Ireland debut over the past 12 months? Scott Hogan John Egan

Graham Burke Darragh Lenihan

Who was named Ireland's Young Player of the Year in March? Callum O'Dowda Robbie Brady

Jeff Hendrick Cyrus Christie

Matt Doherty finally got a run in the Ireland team this year, but how many Premier League goals did he score in 2018? 2 3

4 5

Who scored the winner when Ireland suffered a disappointing 1-0 Nations League loss at home to Wales? Harry Wilson Tyler Roberts

Tom Lawrence David Brooks

According to Uefa's official stats, what was Ireland's overall possession tally in the Nations League match against Denmark at Aarhus? 20% 25%

30% 35%

He stepped down this year, but how many official matches did Martin O'Neill preside over in total as Ireland boss? 50 55

60 65