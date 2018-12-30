This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember Ireland’s 2018 campaign?

How closely were you paying attention to the Boys in Green over the past 12 months?

By Paul Fennessy Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,935 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4391135

Which of these players didn't score for Ireland in 2018?
James McClean
Alan Judge

Aiden O'Brien
Graham Burke
How many man-of-the-match awards did Declan Rice win while playing for Ireland?
1
2

3
4
Which of these players did not announce their retirement from international football in 2018?
Wes Hoolahan
Daryl Murphy

Glenn Whelan
John O'Shea
Which of these players did not make their Ireland debut over the past 12 months?
Scott Hogan
John Egan

Graham Burke
Darragh Lenihan
Who was named Ireland's Young Player of the Year in March?
Callum O'Dowda
Robbie Brady

Jeff Hendrick
Cyrus Christie
Matt Doherty finally got a run in the Ireland team this year, but how many Premier League goals did he score in 2018?
2
3

4
5
Who scored the winner when Ireland suffered a disappointing 1-0 Nations League loss at home to Wales?
Harry Wilson
Tyler Roberts

Tom Lawrence
David Brooks
According to Uefa's official stats, what was Ireland's overall possession tally in the Nations League match against Denmark at Aarhus?
20%
25%

30%
35%
He stepped down this year, but how many official matches did Martin O'Neill preside over in total as Ireland boss?
50
55

60
65
Which of these sides were Ireland not initially paired with in the Euro 2020 draw?
Germany
Netherlands

Macedonia
Azerbaijan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this year.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Rangers were better than us, admits Celtic boss Rodgers
    Rangers were better than us, admits Celtic boss Rodgers
    'We're in December and it's better to wait': Allegri dismisses United links for now
    'I almost cried. It was really nice' - Klopp nearly became emotional after Mo Salah's penalty gesture
    LIVERPOOL
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    'It felt like a depression here' - Klopp notes change in lively Liverpool
    'We had some doubts': Emery reveals turning down Salah at PSG
    LEINSTER
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby
    MUNSTER
    As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    Munster and Leinster set for heavyweight showdown at sold-out Thomond
    Conan relishes head-to-head battle with Stander as he aims for big 2019

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie