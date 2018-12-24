Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 World Cup?

1. Who was top goalscorer at the 2018 World Cup? Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane Romelu Lukaku

2. Who finished in third place? England Brazil

Uruguay Belgium

3. Name the player that scored the last goal of the competition? Paul Pogba Hugo Lloris (own goal)

Kylian Mbappe Mario Mandžukić

4. In which stadium was the final between France and Croatia held? Luzhniki Stadium Saint Petersburg Stadium

Ekaterinburg Arena Nizhny Novgorod Stadium

5. Neymar scored the latest goal of the tournament in normal time. In what minute did his strike against Costa Rica come? 94th minute 95th minute

97th minute 99th minute

6. Panama conceded the most goals of any team. How many did they concede in their three matches against England, Belgium and Tunisia? 11 goals 12 goals

13 goals 14 goals

7. Who scored the winning penalty to send England into the semi-finals? Harry Kane Eric Dier

Raheem Sterling Jamie Vardy

8. Who was the manager who led Croatia to the final? Igor Štimac Zlatko Dalić

Niko Kovač Slaven Bilić

9. How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi score combined? Three Four

Five Eight