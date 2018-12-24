This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2018 World Cup?

Just how closely were you paying attention to proceeding in Russia during the summer?

By The42 Team Monday 24 Dec 2018, 11:00 AM
1. Who was top goalscorer at the 2018 World Cup?
Antoine Griezmann
Kylian Mbappe

Harry Kane
Romelu Lukaku
2. Who finished in third place?
England
Brazil

Uruguay
Belgium
3. Name the player that scored the last goal of the competition?
Paul Pogba
Hugo Lloris (own goal)

Kylian Mbappe
Mario Mandžukić
4. In which stadium was the final between France and Croatia held?
Luzhniki Stadium
Saint Petersburg Stadium

Ekaterinburg Arena
Nizhny Novgorod Stadium
5. Neymar scored the latest goal of the tournament in normal time. In what minute did his strike against Costa Rica come?
94th minute
95th minute

97th minute
99th minute
6. Panama conceded the most goals of any team. How many did they concede in their three matches against England, Belgium and Tunisia?
11 goals
12 goals

13 goals
14 goals
7. Who scored the winning penalty to send England into the semi-finals?
Harry Kane
Eric Dier

Raheem Sterling
Jamie Vardy
8. Who was the manager who led Croatia to the final?
Igor Štimac
Zlatko Dalić

Niko Kovač
Slaven Bilić
9. How many goals did Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi score combined?
Three
Four

Five
Eight
10. Who completed the most passes at the World Cup with 3,336?
Spain
England

France
Sweden
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now, there's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:
 

