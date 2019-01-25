This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Giant of sports journalism Hugh McIlvanney dies aged 84

The Scot covered Muhammad Ali’s epic heavyweight world title fights with distinction in the 1960s and 1970s.

By The42 Team Friday 25 Jan 2019, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 1,563 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4458469
Image: Sunday Times
Image: Sunday Times

HUGH MCILVANNEY, WIDELY regarded as one of the great sportswriters, has died at the age of 84.

McIlvanney spent 30 years as The Observer’s chief sports correspondent, before working as a columnist for the Sunday Times for 23 years. He retired in 2016. 

Born in Kilmarnock in 1934, McIlvanney began his career as a news reporter in 1950. He covered some of the most significant sporting events of the 20th century, including Muhammad Ali’s epic heavyweight world title fights in the 1960s and 1970s.

He also wrote with distinction about football and horse racing during a career spanning over 65 years. 

He won a glut of honours and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2009.

“His words were a window to the lives, the courage, the struggles and the triumphs of the great champions of his time,” Ali told the Sunday Times after his retirement three years ago.

“He has contributed richly and uniquely to the fabric of our sport.” 

Just over a week out from the 2019 Six Nations openers, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey are joined by Bernard Jackman to look at Ireland’s bid for another Grand Slam:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Captain material: Solskjaer backs Pogba for Man United armband
    Captain material: Solskjaer backs Pogba for Man United armband
    Cardiff won't be given transfer window extension despite disappearance of record signing
    'He must not come and cry after' – Strasbourg midfielder on Neymar injury
    IRELAND
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    Irish government publishes no-deal Brexit plans for transport, healthcare and consumer protection
    'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    Spying, Connect 4, Vunipolas and kicks - Ireland and England prep for a rugby war
    CHELSEA
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    Eden Hazard doesn't care about his manager's criticism of him
    As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    'He's more an individual player than a leader'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie