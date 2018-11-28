This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 28 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start

The 18-year-old Ireland international was given the nod for last night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 28 Nov 2018, 10:56 AM
52 minutes ago 1,272 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4363929

SOUTHAMPTON MANAGER MARK Hughes expressed his satisfaction with Michael Obafemi after handing the Irish youngster his first start for the club last night.

Leicester City v Southampton - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - King Power Stadium Southampton's Michael Obafemi is tracked by Caglar Soyuncu of Leicester City. Source: Joe Giddens

Just over a week after making his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland, Obafemi played up front away to Leicester City as Southampton missed out on sealing a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

Penalties were required to separate the teams after the game finished goalless at the end of the 90 minutes, with Leicester advancing thanks to a 6-5 win in the shootout. Danny Ward was the hero for the hosts, having saved Manolo Gabbiadini’s effort.

Obafemi — who was replaced by Gabbiadini in the 89th minute — had a golden opportunity for Southampton in the second half, but the Dublin-born striker squandered his attempt from just a couple of yards out. Nevertheless, Hughes refused to single him out for blame in his post-match press conference. 

“Young Michael Obafemi had a great game,” said the Saints’ boss. “He missed a really good chance but I’m not going to criticise him too much. I thought Michael and Yan Valery who came in tonight gave us more energy, youthful enthusiasm and I think that helped us.”

Obafemi made his full first-team debut on the back of three substitute appearances earlier this season. The 18-year-old has also graduated to the senior international set-up, coming off the bench for Ireland in last week’s 0-0 draw with Denmark. 

 ”I think he’s in a good place at the moment,” Hughes said prior to last night’s game. “I thought he came on against Fulham and got a couple of shots off and was a little bit unfortunate, but that’s what he can do. He’s a livewire, he’s got a lot of pace, and that always upsets teams late on in games.”  

Leicester City v Southampton - Carabao Cup - Fourth Round - King Power Stadium Obafemi misses a chance for Southampton. Source: Mike Egerton

Obafemi was also praised by Radhi Jaidi, Southampton’s U23 coach, who feels the progress of the Ireland international — as well as that of French defender Yan Valery — has paved the way for other young players at the club.

There’s a substantial presence of up-and-coming Irish players at the Premier League outfit, with the likes of Aaron O’Driscoll, Thomas O’Connor, Will Smallbone, Jonathan Afolabi, Will Ferry, Kameron Ledwidge, Seamas Keogh, Roland Idowu and Sean Brennan all aiming to follow in Obafemi’s footsteps.

“The whole club has been involved in developing these boys. It’s so pleasing to see guys like Michael in the first-team squad as well as the Irish national team,” Jaidi told the club’s website.

“We always encourage the boys to see that perspective and hopefully perform well when they get the opportunity. We will keep pushing the boys and it’s really good for the rest to see the example set here by Michael and Yan.

“We want them to use it as a reference to work hard and make the same opportunity for themselves.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    Outstanding November tees Ireland up superbly for Schmidt's final year
    Six Nations and RWC loom large as Schmidt sees flexibility and confidence built in November
    FOOTBALL
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    'He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool and he is already'
    Boca Juniors go on strike over Copa Libertadores final
    Mourinho defends controversial reaction to Rashford miss
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    Hughes praises Obafemi's 'great' performance in first Southampton start
    'Living here makes it more difficult' - Kerr outlines challenges awaiting Kenny in senior Ireland job
    United youngster aiming to emulate O'Shea following first Ireland call-up
    DUNDALK
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    6 possible candidates to take over as Dundalk manager
    'He’d give out to you more so for playing a safe pass than trying a risky one and giving it away'
    New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    Robbie Keane officially retires from professional football
    'Hell yeah I'm angry!' - Lukaku on 10-minute chat with Mourinho when told he'd been dropped
    'If they play against a half-decent team there they get beat tonight'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie