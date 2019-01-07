This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery

The Ireland sevens international had impressed for the province during the first half of the season.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 7 Jan 2019, 5:01 PM
40 minutes ago 1,192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4426945

LEINSTER FULLBACK HUGO Keenan has been dealt an unfortunate injury blow after being forced to undergo shoulder surgery over the Christmas period.

The 22-year-old had impressed during a run of senior appearances in November and December, but sustained damage to his collarbone during the Guinness Pro14 inter-pro against Connacht last month. 

Hugo Keenan with Adam Warren and Hallam Amos Keenan has started three Pro14 games this season. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Keenan, who has started three Pro14 games this term, went under the knife last week and The42 understands he faces a period of six weeks on the sidelines, after the operation was deemed a success.

The former Blackrock College back is in year three of the Leinster academy and having been limited to two first-team opportunities in recent seasons, made a breakthrough in the 15 jersey during the Autumn Tests period.

He started Pro14 outings against Ospreys and Dragons, during which he scored his first senior try in the rout of the Welsh region at Rodney Parade, before retaining his place at fullback for the first inter-pro of the Christmas and New Year period against Connacht.

But the ex-Ireland U20 international, who also represented Ireland at the Sevens World Cup last summer, suffered the injury during the first half against the western province and was replaced by Ciaran Frawley before the half-time interval.

A crack to his collarbone required surgical repair and the timing of the setback is particularly cruel given Keenan’s run of form and the likely starting opportunities he is now set to miss during the Six Nations window.

After the final two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup pool action, Leo Cullen’s side welcome Scarlets to the RDS a week before the start of the Six Nations, while facing Zebre, the Southern Kings and Cheetahs in February and early March.

The timeline of Keenan’s rehab should allow him to work his way back into contention for the business end of the season, as he looks to secure a first senior contract with the province for next year.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    'Absolutely coincidental' - Crystal Palace keeper Hennessey denies making Nazi salute
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    ULSTER
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    McFarland hopes Ulster's talented prospects 'learn a lot' from RDS experience
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    'World class' Cesc Fabregas gave farewell speech to Chelsea team-mates, says David Luiz
    Real Madrid confirm signing of highly-rated Spanish youngster from Man City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie