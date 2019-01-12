This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UCD Marian set up final against Killester while Liffey Celtics beat holders DCU

Holders DCU Mercy bowed out against Liffey Celtics on Saturday night at the Mardyke Arena.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 10:47 PM
43 minutes ago 459 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4437434
Liffey Celtics will now face Singleton SV Brunell in the Women's Super League final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Liffey Celtics will now face Singleton SV Brunell in the Women's Super League final.
Liffey Celtics will now face Singleton SV Brunell in the Women's Super League final.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

UCD MARIAN WILL face Killester in the 2018 Hula Hoops Cup final in two weeks’ time following Saturday’s semi-finals at the Mardyke Arena in Cork.

Killester overcame Tralee 76-70 after UCD defeated Belfast Star 91-63 earlier in the evening in UCC.

In the Women’s Cup semi-final on Saturday, Courtyard Liffey Celtics overcame holders DCU Mercy 71-51 to book their spot in this year’s Super League National Cup decider, where they will face Singleton SV Brunell after last night’s victory against Fr. Matthews.

Men’s Cup Super League semi-finals: 

  • UCD Marian 91-63 Belfast Star
  • Killester 76-70 Tralee

Women’s Super League Semi-Final

  • DCU Mercy 71-51 Liffey Celtics

Source: BasketballIreland/YouTube

Source: BasketballIreland/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ireland defender Darragh Lenihan named man-of-the-match as Blackburn sink Millwall
    Ciaran Clark on target with header against Chelsea but Willian wins it for Blues
    'Decisions like this make tables and seasons': Wagner fumes after overturned penalty
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    McGrath's knee injury the only blemish on Leinster's five-star afternoon
    As it happened: Ulster v Racing 92, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup
    LEINSTER
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    Man-of-the-match Ringrose leads the way for Leinster
    'Leinster are really phenomenal, they're a class team'
    Leinster show their champion mettle to topple Toulouse in thrilling RDS battle
    LEO CULLEN
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    Injury-hit Leinster set for biggest test of their Champions Cup defence
    'I'm not worried about what we don't have - we have so much faith in the players'
    Cullen provides positive news on Seán O'Brien's fitness ahead of Six Nations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie