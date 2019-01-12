UCD Marian set up final against Killester while Liffey Celtics beat holders DCU

UCD MARIAN WILL face Killester in the 2018 Hula Hoops Cup final in two weeks’ time following Saturday’s semi-finals at the Mardyke Arena in Cork.
Killester overcame Tralee 76-70 after UCD defeated Belfast Star 91-63 earlier in the evening in UCC.
In the Women’s Cup semi-final on Saturday, Courtyard Liffey Celtics overcame holders DCU Mercy 71-51 to book their spot in this year’s Super League National Cup decider, where they will face Singleton SV Brunell after last night’s victory against Fr. Matthews.
Men’s Cup Super League semi-finals:
- UCD Marian 91-63 Belfast Star
- Killester 76-70 Tralee
Women’s Super League Semi-Final
- DCU Mercy 71-51 Liffey Celtics
