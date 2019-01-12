UCD Marian set up final against Killester while Liffey Celtics beat holders DCU

Liffey Celtics will now face Singleton SV Brunell in the Women's Super League final.

UCD MARIAN WILL face Killester in the 2018 Hula Hoops Cup final in two weeks’ time following Saturday’s semi-finals at the Mardyke Arena in Cork.

Killester overcame Tralee 76-70 after UCD defeated Belfast Star 91-63 earlier in the evening in UCC.

In the Women’s Cup semi-final on Saturday, Courtyard Liffey Celtics overcame holders DCU Mercy 71-51 to book their spot in this year’s Super League National Cup decider, where they will face Singleton SV Brunell after last night’s victory against Fr. Matthews.

Men’s Cup Super League semi-finals:

UCD Marian 91-63 Belfast Star

Killester 76-70 Tralee

Women’s Super League Semi-Final

DCU Mercy 71-51 Liffey Celtics

And it’s @KillesterBball who will meet @UCDMarian in the #HulaHoopsCup final - Ciaran Roe with ice in his veins in the closing 20 seconds at the free throw line to win 76-70 🔥 @ballsdotie pic.twitter.com/RsDuQ04WQA — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) January 12, 2019

