Poll: Who should be crowned Hurler of the Year tonight?

WILL JOE CANNING become the first player in history to win Hurler of the Year two seasons in succession?
He faces stiff competition from Galway team-mate Padraic Mannion, who enjoyed a stellar campaign on their run to the All-Ireland final, and Limerick’s midfield dynamo Cian Lynch.
Lynch, who won his first senior All-Ireland medal in September, is looking to become the first Limerick recipient of the award since Eamonn Grimes in 1973.
Who do you think should win the top prize?
Poll Results:
