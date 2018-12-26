This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Donnell, Glynn or Lehane - what's your favourite hurling goal from this 2018 shortlist?

It was a magical of hurling with some tremendous scores on show.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
23 minutes ago 109 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4379678

WHICH OF THESE hurling goals really caught your eye in 2018?

clare galway Shane O'Donnell and Jonathan Glynn both hit superb strikes this year.

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell, Galway’s Jonathan Glynn and Cork’s Conor Lehane all raised green flags with stunning efforts in the pick of superb finishes on the inter-county stage.

Away from there though, Cuala’s Mark Schutte and Imokilly’s Seamus Harnedy were among those to produce brilliant goals at club level, while there were a few eye-catching efforts at U21 and schools level too.

In all there are 15 strikes in contention for TG4′s Cúil na Bliana award. Here’s the shortlist, let us know your favourite goal and get involved in the voting here.

 **********************

A. Mark Schutte — Cuala v Na Piarsaigh — 24 March

Source: TG4/YouTube

B. Ciarán Brennan — Coláiste Chiaráin v Coláiste na Toirbhirte — 31 March

Source: TG4/YouTube

C. Conor McDonald — Wexford v Kilkenny — 1 April 

Source: TG4/YouTube

D. Billy McCarthy — Tipperary v Clare — 10 June 

Source: TG4/YouTube

E. Thomas Monaghan — Galway v Wexford — 4 July 

Source: TG4/YouTube

F. Tommy Ryan — Waterfird v Cork — 17 June 

Source: TG4/YouTube

G. Seamus Casey — Wexford v Galway — 4 July 

Source: TG4/YouTube

H. Aaron Shanagher — Clare v Galway — 22 July 

Source: TG4/YouTube

I. Conor Lehane — Cork v Limerick — 23 July 

Source: TG4/YouTube

J. Jonathan Glynn — Galway v Clare — 5 August

Source: TG4/YouTube

K. Shane O’Donnell — Clare v Galway — 5 August

Source: TG4/YouTube

L. Ger Browne — U21: Tipperary v Galway — 8 August

Source: TG4/YouTube

M. Conor Cahalane — U21: Cork v Tipperary  — 26 August

Source: TG4/YouTube

N. Ronan Maher — Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane MacDonaghs — 30 September

Source: TG4/YouTube

O. Seamus Harnedy — Imokilly v Midleton — 14 October

Source: TG4/YouTube

