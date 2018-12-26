O'Donnell, Glynn or Lehane - what's your favourite hurling goal from this 2018 shortlist?

WHICH OF THESE hurling goals really caught your eye in 2018?

Shane O'Donnell and Jonathan Glynn both hit superb strikes this year.

Clare’s Shane O’Donnell, Galway’s Jonathan Glynn and Cork’s Conor Lehane all raised green flags with stunning efforts in the pick of superb finishes on the inter-county stage.

Away from there though, Cuala’s Mark Schutte and Imokilly’s Seamus Harnedy were among those to produce brilliant goals at club level, while there were a few eye-catching efforts at U21 and schools level too.

In all there are 15 strikes in contention for TG4′s Cúil na Bliana award. Here’s the shortlist, let us know your favourite goal and get involved in the voting here.

A. Mark Schutte — Cuala v Na Piarsaigh — 24 March

B. Ciarán Brennan — Coláiste Chiaráin v Coláiste na Toirbhirte — 31 March

C. Conor McDonald — Wexford v Kilkenny — 1 April

D. Billy McCarthy — Tipperary v Clare — 10 June

E. Thomas Monaghan — Galway v Wexford — 4 July

F. Tommy Ryan — Waterfird v Cork — 17 June

G. Seamus Casey — Wexford v Galway — 4 July

H. Aaron Shanagher — Clare v Galway — 22 July

I. Conor Lehane — Cork v Limerick — 23 July

J. Jonathan Glynn — Galway v Clare — 5 August

K. Shane O’Donnell — Clare v Galway — 5 August

L. Ger Browne — U21: Tipperary v Galway — 8 August

M. Conor Cahalane — U21: Cork v Tipperary — 26 August

N. Ronan Maher — Thurles Sarsfields v Kilruane MacDonaghs — 30 September

O. Seamus Harnedy — Imokilly v Midleton — 14 October

