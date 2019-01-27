Plenty of big sides in action in the Allianz Hurling League opening round.
Liveblog
Galway 1-15 Laois 0-7 – HT
Galway 1-15 Laois 0-7
PJ Scully sends over his fifth free of the day for Laois.
GOAL! Davy Glennon’s three-pointer leaves Galway 1-13 to 0-5 ahead.
Galway 0-9 Laois 0-2
The latest from Pearse Stadium, where Micheal Donoghue’s side lead by five after 25 minutes.
Afternoon all. The first Sunday of the Allianz Hurling League is upon us and we’ve got a few decent games in store on the hurling front.
Kevin O’Brien here and I’ll be taking you through all today’s action. Here are the games we’ll be focusing on:
Division 1A
Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm
Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Division 1B
Galway v Laois, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm
Waterford v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 2pm
