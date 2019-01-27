34 mins ago

Afternoon all. The first Sunday of the Allianz Hurling League is upon us and we’ve got a few decent games in store on the hurling front.

Kevin O’Brien here and I’ll be taking you through all today’s action. Here are the games we’ll be focusing on:

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Cork, Nowlan Park, 2pm

Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Division 1B

Galway v Laois, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm

Waterford v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 2pm