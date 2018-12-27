This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'

Alberto Moreno has expressed disappointment after losing his place in the Liverpool side.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 3:02 PM
39 minutes ago 3,506 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4415250
Alberto Moreno (file pic).
Alberto Moreno (file pic).
Alberto Moreno (file pic).

LIVERPOOL LEFT-BACK Alberto Moreno has partially criticised manager Jurgen Klopp after being dropped for Andy Robertson.

Moreno started last season as first-choice left-back despite midfielder James Milner having been preferred the season before and the signing of Robertson from Hull City.

However, an injury to the Spaniard opened the door for his Scottish counterpart and he excelled and is now an undisputed starter on the left of a dramatically improved defence that has shipped just seven goals in 19 ​Premier League games.

But despite the remarkable success of the current back-line, Moreno feels he should have been given more of an opportunity to reclaim his starting berth after returning from his injury.

“I didn’t feel [the decision to stick with Robertson] well, I was injured giving my best for our team,” Moreno told Ondacero.

I disliked Klopp’s decision because I was training but when I returned he only wanted Robertson.

“My relationship with Klopp hasn’t changed but since this injury, I didn’t have a meeting with him, but our relationship is normal.

“I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation that he can’t change [Robertson] because the team is winning.”

Despite his complaints, he insists that the atmosphere amongst the Reds squad is very good.

The dressing room is very close, we are a family,” he added.

He would not, however, go so far as to commit his future to Liverpool and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, he is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement next month.

Moreno claims a new contract has been offered to him but he has yet to sign it as he considers if his future is best served at a club who will offer him the regular, first-team football he craves.

He added: “Liverpool has proposed renewing me but no agreement has been reached, in January the market opens and we will see. To this day we have nothing closed neither with Liverpool nor with other clubs.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne look back on a memorable year for Irish rugby.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea faces fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Sarri blasts 'stupid' fans as Chelsea faces fresh allegations of racist chanting
    Salah free to face Arsenal and Man City after avoiding FA diving charge
    Hazard wants legendary status at Chelsea after reaching landmark
    LIVERPOOL
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    'I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation'
    Klopp plays it cool as Liverpool set 16-year best record
    Pep Guardiola refuses to concede Man City's title hopes are over
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
    Tottenham sad to lose on-fire star once more
    'My ears blocked. I couldn't hear!' - Man United teen stunned by Old Trafford reception
    Who do you think will win the Premier League?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie