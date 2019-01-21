Further second row blow for Ireland as Henderson ruled out for 'several weeks'

IRELAND’S SECOND ROW options have taken a further hit with the news Iain Henderson suffered a fresh finger injury at the weekend and will be sidelined for ‘several weeks’.

The Ulster lock sustained the injury during the province’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers, and is now set to miss the Six Nations opener against England.

Henderson is facing another period on the sidelines. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

While there was no mention of Henderson in this morning’s IRFU injury update, Ulster have this afternoon confirmed the injury, adding it is unrelated to the thumb issue he was forced to undergo surgery on before Christmas.

With Munster’s Tadhg Beirne ruled out of the opening two rounds of the Six Nations with a knee injury, Joe Schmidt’s second row resources are suddenly stretched.

Connacht’s Quinn Roux was called up to the squad ahead of this week’s training camp in Portugal as injury cover for Beirne, with James Ryan, Devin Toner and Ultan Dillane the other locks in the panel.

Meanwhile, Ulster flanker Sean Reidy requires surgery on a hand injury sustained at Welford Road, while Billy Burns will now follow the return to play protocols after suffering a concussion.

Ahead of Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 game against Benetton in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport], the northern province have also confirmed Marcell Coetzee sustained a hamstring injury at the weekend and will be scanned today.

