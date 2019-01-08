This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corofin's county players training once a week with Galway in busy start to 2019

The Connacht champions face Ghaoth Dobhair in the All-Ireland club semi-final in February.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 1,761 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4429331
Ian Burke at the launch of Future Proof Media.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE
Ian Burke at the launch of Future Proof Media.
Ian Burke at the launch of Future Proof Media.
Image: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

COROFIN’S GALWAY PLAYERS are serving two masters over the coming weeks, training one night a week with the county side while they prepare for an All-Ireland club semi-final against Gaoith Dobhair on 16 February. 

A run in the All-Ireland series traditionally meant players did not join county set-ups until after their interests in the club championships were over, but the likes of Ian Burke and Liam Silke are keeping one foot in the Galway camp in a busy start to 2019.

Kieran Molloy, Dylan Wall and Bernard Power are the other Corofin players who are expected to be involved with the Tribesmen this year. 

“It’s a good complaint for the Corofin lads that we’re still going with the club,” says Burke.

We’re in training for the last while and this week again with the Galway lads. It’s nice to get in there as well and up to speed with what them lads are doing and just learn all that goes along with playing inter-county football for Galway. 

“At the moment, there’s a schedule there between both club and county. So they decided and we just go where we’re told to go.”

Reports from Kerry indicate Dr Crokes’s county contingent are also involved with the Kingdom once a week, as Peter Keane prepares for his debut campaign in charge of the senior side.

It’s an interesting position Burke finds himself in as Galway operate under Gaelic football’s experimental rules for the pre-season competitions and, potentially, the Allianz Football League.

Ian Burke Ian Burke lays off a handpass against Kildare in the Super 8s. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The All-Star forward is one of the game’s best proponents of the handpass and he assisted a high percentage of Galway’s scores by hand during their run to the All-Ireland semi-final last summer. 

With four consecutive handpasses now outlawed under the propsed rules, there’s a danger that talented forwards like Burke will be severely limited in attack.

“It’s an interesting one,” he says. “I was looking at the rules there and I suppose they are proactive in a way, trying to get Gaelic football moving by cutting out the hand-passing and slow build-up play and things like that. 

“I’d probably want to see it in action a couple of times to see how it plays out. I would use the handpass quite a bit so it could be interesting to see what to do if there are three hand-passes given in.

If there’s a guy going down on the goal-line and you have to pop it and it’s called back, then it wouldn’t be good in that regard, but I understand what they’re trying to do in terms of moving the game on and making it quicker and faster.

“It’ll more things to try to keep clued in to. It’ll be interesting to see how the FBD League games play out with the new rules. I haven’t seen much of them yet, so I just want to go out and see how it works out and how the game develops and plays out.”

Burke believes the return of Cillian McDaid and Silke will greatly strengthen Galway’s panel this year as they look to build on 2018.

Cillian McDaid Former AFL player Cillian McDaid is back in the Galway camp. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

McDaid, who starred in the county’s run to the All-Ireland U21 final in 2017, has returned from a stint in the AFL with Carlton. Silke, meanwhile, opted out of the county set-up last year and spent the summer playing football in Boston.

“It’s good to have new lads in there to freshen it up. It’s obviously well needed. New lads are always welcome. They bring a different dynamic to the environment and it’s good to have those lads back. 

“There are one or two others who are coming in as well. It’s exciting times for Galway. It’s going to be a good year hopefully. It’ll be a tough challenge too, but that’s inter-county football. 

We’re looking forward to getting back into it and giving it a good crack. There’s big challenges coming along this year.

“The league is the first thing we’re really focusing on. We have to deal with Mayo on Sunday too so that’s a huge challenge given where they are. They seem to be flying, they have James Horan back and all that goes with that. So that should be an interesting game in Tuam on Sunday.

“That will probably give us a good gauge of where we are and then the League starts pretty much in January so it’ll be another battle in there to stay safe and then see where the championship takes us.”

Burke also paid tribute to former Galway coach Paddy Tally, who left Walsh’s set-up to take over his native Down.

“Paddy was a brilliant football coach. When he was with Galway he was a smart man who brought a lot of good concepts to us. He’ll make a great manager, I’d imagine, and he’s definitely an asset to Down.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Mourinho was the problem at Manchester United, says Paul Pogba's brother
    Paul Gascoigne to stand trial over 'sexual assault by touching' charge
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    Leinster register Conor O'Brien in Champions Cup squad ahead of Toulouse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years
    Eighteen-year-old Bohemians striker plays trial match for Leicester City

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie