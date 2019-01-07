This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster's Keatley ponders Italian switch as Leicester close in on Taute

Johann van Graan’s squad is likely to see some change ahead of next season.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 7 Jan 2019, 9:40 PM
45 minutes ago 6,246 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4427447

MUNSTER OUT-HALF Ian Keatley is weighing up a move to Italy next season after receiving a contract offer from Benetton Rugby.

The 31-year-old has been with Munster since 2011 and has made 180 appearances for the province but has found himself out of the selection picture under Johann van Graan this season.

Ian Keatley Keatley has made 180 appearances for Munster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

With Joey Carbery having joined from Leinster this season and Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan and Bill Johnston also offering out-half options, Keatley has made just four appearances off the bench for Munster in the Guinness Pro14.

The seven-times capped Ireland international’s current contract expires this summer and he has been attracting interesting from clubs outside Ireland.

While Keatley was initially linked with London Irish, The42 understands he is now close to agreeing on a deal to join Benetton, who have made great progress under head coach Kieran Crowley and currently sit third in Conference B of the Pro14.

With Italy internationals Tommaso Allan and Ian McKinley likely to be missing at the start of next season due to the World Cup, Keatley would have an opportunity to establish himself in Benetton’s 10 shirt.

Van Graan and Munster have been working to finalise their senior squad ahead of next season, with scrum-half James Hart another player set to depart in the summer and will likely join a French club.

Meanwhile, South African centre Jaco Taute is set to join Premiership club Leicester Tigers on a two-year contract. 

The three-times capped Springbok initially joined Munster on a short-term deal in 2016 before impressing enough to earn an extension until the end of the 2016/17 season.

Having been named in the Pro14 Dream Team for that campaign, Taute secured another two-year contract but has struggled to re-establish himself after being sidelined for seven months with a knee injury last season.

With the powerful midfielder’s deal also expiring at the end of the current campaign, he looks likely to be with Leicester next season.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    Defender, 16, becomes Liverpool's youngest FA Cup player
    'To stay here is better': Sarri warns 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi against £30 million Bayern move
    'I'm very grateful to City, but now I'm at the best club in the world'
    LEINSTER
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Disappointing setback for Leinster's Keenan as young fullback undergoes surgery
    Sexton emerges as injury doubt for Toulouse, but Henshaw back in contention
    'We're the team chasing them now. It's going to be a huge game for us'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Arsenal and Man United set to face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup
    Arsenal and Man United set to face off in the fourth round of the FA Cup
    'If we want to be real contenders, we need to operate in a different way'
    'He was terrific' - Ireland U21 defender returns to Liverpool following loan switch
    NFL
    The Seahawks and Ravens coached themselves out of the playoffs
    The Seahawks and Ravens coached themselves out of the playoffs
    Late, late drama as Philadelphia edge heartbroken Bears at the death in playoff thriller
    Chargers hold off Ravens to book trip to New England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie