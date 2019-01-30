This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Keatley joins London Irish on short-term deal ahead of Italian move

The Irish out-half will play in the English Championship for the remainder of the season before his permanent move to Benetton.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 11:31 AM
26 minutes ago 1,196 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4467151

IAN KEATLEY’S DEPARTURE from Munster has been brought forward after London Irish moved to secure the services of the out-of-favour out-half on a short-term deal.

Keatley announced earlier this month he would be leaving the southern province for Italian side Benetton at the end of the season, but the 31-year-old will now spend the remainder of the campaign in the English Championship.

Ian Keatley The out-half leaves Munster after eight years. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With Theo Brophy-Clews and Stephen Myler both out injured, London Irish head coach Declan Kidney was keen to bring in out-half cover as the Exiles — currently top of the Championship — bid to secure promotion back to the Premiership.

Keatley moves to the Madejski Stadium ahead of his permanent switch to Pro14 outfit Benetton, for whom he signed a contract with at the start of January.

The Dublin-born 10 — capped seven times by Ireland — leaves Munster after eight years in Limerick, during which he scored 1,247 points in 180 appearances for the province.

Keatley leaves the club as the second top points scorer in Munster’s history.

“I just want to say a big thank you to everyone for their support and messages since announcing my move to Treviso, it has been overwhelming hearing from you all,” he said.

I want to say thanks for all the support me and my family have received over the years, I know my parents and family will miss coming down here.

“I’m never going to forget the terrific support I got on days in Irish Independent Park and Thomond Park, especially those big European occasions in Limerick which are really special days, and I have fantastic memories for life.

“I’ve experienced great highs and some low lows over my career, with the highs far outweighing the lows, but the support following Axel’s passing is what sums up Munster for me. It’s for that I’m really going to miss this place, it has been special, and it has been true.”

Munster's Ian Keatley Keatley was with Munster for eight years. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

While Keatley has been an integral member of the Munster squad since his arrival from Connacht in 2011, the summer addition of Joey Carbery, coupled with the presence of Tyler Bleyendaal, JJ Hanrahan and Bill Johnston, saw him fall down the out-half pecking order. 

Keatley made just four appearances off the bench in the Pro14 this season.

He added: “I know I’m from Dublin, but I’ve lived here for the last eight years, and with my fiancée Lisa and daughter Beth born here, I know we will be back again. I’m from Munster and I’m a Limerick man now, and it holds a special place in my heart.

“I’ve this opportunity now to go and get some game time before the end of the season and I’m excited about going out playing rugby again.

“Thanks again for your support throughout the years.”

On signing Keatley, former Munster coach Kidney commented: “We have some crucial matches coming up and Ian’s experience will be important to help us achieve our ambitions.”

