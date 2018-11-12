This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster bolster second row stocks with loan signing of Ian Nagle from Leinster

The 30-year-old joins the northern province until the end of the season.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 12 Nov 2018, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,355 Views 13 Comments
ULSTER HAVE BOLSTERED their second row stocks with the signing of Ian Nagle from Leinster on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will link up with the northern province this week ahead of Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 trip to face the Scarlets on Friday 23 November.

Ian Nagle Nagle has made 19 appearances for Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Nagle has made just one appearance for Leinster this term — in the away defeat to Scarlets in round two — and will add to the second row competition at Kingspan Stadium. 

The Cork native, who started his career with Munster before spells in England with Newcastle and London Irish, joined Leinster in 2016 but has found game time hard to come by, making just 19 appearances in blue.

Pete Browne’s recent retirement has left Dan McFarland light in the second row department, with Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, 22-year-old Alex Thompson and former Leinster man Alan O’Connor Ulster’s options.  

“We are delighted to have Ian on board for the remainder of the season,” Bryn Cunningham, Ulster’s operations director, said.

“With the recent retirements from our squad, we clearly needed extra cover in the second row department. To get someone of Ian’s experience and quality, who is Irish-qualified and available at this stage of the season, is extremely pleasing.” 

