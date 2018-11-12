Ulster bolster second row stocks with loan signing of Ian Nagle from Leinster

ULSTER HAVE BOLSTERED their second row stocks with the signing of Ian Nagle from Leinster on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old will link up with the northern province this week ahead of Ulster’s Guinness Pro14 trip to face the Scarlets on Friday 23 November.

Nagle has made 19 appearances for Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Nagle has made just one appearance for Leinster this term — in the away defeat to Scarlets in round two — and will add to the second row competition at Kingspan Stadium.

The Cork native, who started his career with Munster before spells in England with Newcastle and London Irish, joined Leinster in 2016 but has found game time hard to come by, making just 19 appearances in blue.

Pete Browne’s recent retirement has left Dan McFarland light in the second row department, with Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, 22-year-old Alex Thompson and former Leinster man Alan O’Connor Ulster’s options.

“We are delighted to have Ian on board for the remainder of the season,” Bryn Cunningham, Ulster’s operations director, said.

“With the recent retirements from our squad, we clearly needed extra cover in the second row department. To get someone of Ian’s experience and quality, who is Irish-qualified and available at this stage of the season, is extremely pleasing.”

