Ulster add on-loan lock Ian Nagle to European squad for Scarlets showdown

ULSTER HAVE REGISTERED Ian Nagle in their Heineken Champions Cup squad ahead of Friday’s round 4 meeting with Scarlets in Kingspan Stadium.

The 30-year-old second row replaces Jean Deysel in Dan McFarland’s squad after the South African retired in October.

A Munster native who made his name during the southern province’s famous Thomond Park win over the Wallabies in 2010, Nagle has been on the books at Leinster since 2016 and joined Ulster on loan as injury cover last month.

Exeter Chiefs, who Munster will face at home in round six, have deregistered Italy centre Michele Campagnaro after his switch to Wasps with Tom O’Flaherty added to the ranks. Leinster’s pool rivals Toulouse have registered prop Cyril Baille.

Scotland international John Hardie, who went to Newcastle after falling short in his attempt to earn a contract with Clermont Auvergne in the summer, has been added to the Falcons squad in time to face former club Edinburgh.

