This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 21 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United

A former team-mate of the French midfielder, and an admirer of an ousted Portuguese coach, concedes changes needed to be made at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 4:30 PM
38 minutes ago 1,006 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4451138
Paul Pogba struggled at times in Jose Mourinho's system.
Paul Pogba struggled at times in Jose Mourinho's system.
Paul Pogba struggled at times in Jose Mourinho's system.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC FEELS Paul Pogba is flourishing at Manchester United because he is “free” of Jose Mourinho.

Reports of a rift between high-profile coach and World Cup-winning midfielder provided an unwelcome backdrop at Old Trafford over the opening months of the 2018-19 campaign.

Pogba eventually found himself benched as a result, with transfer talk sparked as an £89 million (€100m) asset was left to consider his options.

Mourinho, though, would be the one to make his way through the exits, as United decided to make a change in the dugout and bring former favourite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in an interim role.

Seven successive victories have been secured under the Norwegian, with Pogba registering five goals and four assists.

Former team-mate Ibrahimovic is not surprised to see the 25-year-old showing his true colours, telling ESPN FC: “There are these players that need to be free, they need to feel free to do what they are able to do under the disciple of the coach.

“Obviously, he has his tactics, he has that, but some players they go above these limits, and you need to let them be free, and I think Paul is one of them.

“Paul didn’t feel confidence from the coach [Mourinho], and the coach didn’t feel confidence for Paul.

“It’s difficult to perform as a player if you don’t have confidence from the coach and you don’t have that energy, that motivation, and Jose felt the same thing about Paul.

“These things happen, and that is part of the game also; I mean, not everybody can go among each other and do well together.

“I feel like you come to a moment where it is too blocked and one goes or the other one goes. At this moment, the coach left, and Paul is more free now.”

Pogba’s efforts, combined with those of a rejuvenated Marcus Rashford, have helped United to close on the Premier League’s top four.

They remain sixth in the table at present, but are level with Arsenal and only three points adrift of Chelsea and the final Champions League spot.

Their attention is about to shift to FA Cup matters, as they prepare to face the Gunners in a heavyweight fourth-round clash on Friday, while Solskjaer will be seeking to make history by becoming the first manager to start a reign with seven straight Premier League victories when the Red Devils play host to Burnley on 29 January.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    LEINSTER
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Ross Byrne to sit out Leinster's Pro14 clash with Scarlets
    Clean sweep for the provinces tees up riveting European quarter-finals
    'You've got to feel for them when Conan doesn't play and they put O'Brien on'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    Lukaku hits out at 'lies' amid Man Utd exit talk
    TV Wrap - Jose lets slip his vulnerable side with Richard Keys
    'Proper Manc' Rashford can emulate United legends Ronaldo and Rooney - Solskjaer
    ULSTER
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Murphy relishing the chance to 'go home and play Leinster, my boyhood club'
    Ford: Irish dominance in Europe will have no bearing on Six Nations clash
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United
    Ibrahimovic: Pogba flourishing now free of Mourinho at Man United
    Here are the remaining games set to decide the Premier League title race
    Sven Mislintat is leaving Arsenal after just 14 months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie