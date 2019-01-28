Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye

EVERTON HAVE TURNED down a bid from French champions Paris Saint-Germain for Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye, said under-pressure manager Marco Silva.

According to reports, PSG offered £21 million (€24 million) to bolster their options in midfield ahead of a return to Champions League action against Manchester United next month, with Marco Verratti an injury doubt and Adrien Rabiot outcast over his refusal to sign a new contract.

However, Silva is in no mood to lose Gueye after a run of just two wins in Everton’s last 10 league games and a FA Cup exit to Championship Millwall on Saturday.

“My opinion is the same as the club’s, and we rejected the offer,” said Silva. “He is a really important player for us.

“He is one player we do not think to lose in this market. Of course after some moments it can become a matter of money, but from my point of view he is a really important player for us.”

Should Gueye ultimately leave the club, it may lead to first-team opportunities for Irish midfielder James McCarthy, who is on the comeback trail from a horror leg break in January of last year. The Irish international was an unused substitute in Everton’s third-round Cup win against Lincoln City, but has not been involved in a first-team squad since.

After a summer of heavy investment to back Silva in his debut season, much more was expected from the Portuguese than a return of 30 points from 23 games that leaves Everton languishing down in 11th.

However, Silva refused to label Tuesday’s visit to rock bottom Huddersfield as a must-win to ensure he keeps his job.

“I am not happy with the last month-and-a-half with the last run, but I am not panicking,” he added.

“We as a club cannot panic. Even if we are not happy, even if the fans are really disappointed with the FA Cup result.

“I am also, but I am not panicking because we as a club cannot panic if we want to do the right things in the future.”

