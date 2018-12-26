In-form Irish midfielders among the scorers in the Championship

IRISH MIDFIELDER ALAN Browne was among the scorers in the Championship today.

The Cork-born player brought his side level after 47 minutes, though his goal could not inspire a win, as Preston lost 2-1 at home to Hull.

Although Alex Neil’s men are now 17th in the table, Browne has been in good individual form, with nine goals to his name in all competitions.

Ex-Shamrock Rovers player Graham Burke also started for the Lilywhites, but went off at half-time.

GOOOALLL!!



It's been coming. We go in front as @ConorHourihane heads home Alan Hutton's cross from the left. Get in! 👊#PartOfThePride pic.twitter.com/3bEBXEO9A3 — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) December 26, 2018

Meanwhile, fellow Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane got the winner with a header in Aston Villa’s 1-0 victory over Swansea, before Orjan Nyland stopped a 90th-minute penalty by Wilfried Bony.

It was the 27-year-old’s fifth goal of the season in all competitions, with Villa moving up to ninth as a result.

Dubliner Glenn Whelan also completed 90 minutes for Dean Smith’s side, while Scott Hogan was an unused sub.

What a win that is! @OrjanHNyland1 what a save! @ConorHourihane no surprise!!! Get in there!! #AVFC ❤️⚽️ — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish1) December 26, 2018

Another Irish international, David McGoldrick, made it seven for the season, as he was on target in Sheffield United’s 3-1 win over Frank Lampard’s Derby.

The Blades moved up to fourth with the victory over their promotion rivals.

The game had plenty of other Irish representatives, with Enda Stevens and John Egan lining out for the hosts, and Richard Keogh starting for the visitors.

It was a less positive afternoon for Irish defender Derrick Williams, meanwhile, as his own goal helped Leeds beat Blackburn 3-2.

Darragh Lenihan also completed 90 minutes for Tony Mowbray’s team.

