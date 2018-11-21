This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

FIFA president Infantino predicts best ever World Cup in Qatar

FIFA’s decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup has been heavily criticised.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 672 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4353597
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI Infantino predicts the 2022 World Cup will be the “best ever” despite a continuing lack of clarity over the number of teams involved and where matches will be played.

Qatar’s awarding of the tournament was controversial due to the country’s lack of football heritage, poor human rights record and hot weather that resulted in a switch from the typical June-July dates to November and December.

In August, Qatar’s World Cup bid team denied allegations it conducted a smear campaign to increase their chances of hosting the 2022 tournament, having succeeded ahead of competing bids from the United States and Australia.

But Infantino, who has proposed expanding the tournament from 32 teams to 48 nations, feels the first ever World Cup in the Middle East will be a positive experience.

“I think that all the ingredients are there to make the World Cup in 2022 an unforgettable event,” Infantino told FIFA.com in an interview to mark four years to the start of the tournament.

“It will be a very compact World Cup, all the stadiums are within a one-hour maximum distance from each other.

“It will be a World Cup hosted by a country, which has all the infrastructure and the possibilities ready to welcome the world to Qatar.

“The climate will be great as well in November-December – it’s between 15-25 degrees Celsius in Doha and this is ideal conditions for such a sporting event.”

The European football season will be strongly disrupted by the next World Cup, which will be held in the middle of the typical domestic schedule on the continent, but Infantino feels Qatar has everything required to put on a superb show for the world to see.

“I’m sure the experience of anyone going to Qatar will be amazing,” he added. “They will discover an amazing country, not only for the sunshine, the beaches and the sand, but also because of the football and because of the possibility to celebrate the best event ever.

“The only message I can really give to everyone in the world who loves football is come to Qatar, come to the Middle East, to the Gulf in 2022 and enjoy the best World Cup ever.”

Infantino has led the push to expand the World Cup, a move that has been confirmed for a 2026 tournament that will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

And although he remains keen on the idea for 2022, Infantino accepted in an interview with the Guardian that a 48-team World Cup could not be held in Qatar alone.

“Qatar is having eight stadiums and preparing for the World Cup of 32 teams; of course you don’t need to be Einstein to find out that it might be difficult to organise in eight stadiums in one country,” he said.

“So you probably have to look to share some of the additional games outside of that country. That brings some additional complications and difficulties of course, and they will be looked at.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Griggs makes six changes for Ireland's trip to face England at Twickenham
    Bundee Aki will go to New Zealand to get married after beating All Blacks
    Older, wiser McCloskey ready to slot back into Ireland's midfield
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    'Compared to the set-up I have at Wolves, you could class it as old school'
    Spats with reporters, historic victories and Roy Keane controversy – the good and bad of the O’Neill era
    Tbilisi to Cardiff - the memorable wins and golden goals from Martin O'Neill's Ireland tenure
    DENMARK
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Bendtner to serve 50-day prison sentence for assaulting taxi driver after dropping appeal
    Obafemi has 'plenty to do' as O'Neill sounds note of caution over teenage striker
    'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie