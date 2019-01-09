This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 9 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona legend Iniesta apologises over blackface photo

The World Cup winner was heavily criticised for the social media post.

By AFP Wednesday 9 Jan 2019, 11:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,948 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4430683
Andres Iniesta (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Andres Iniesta (file pic).
Andres Iniesta (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA LEGEND ANDRES Iniesta has apologised after posting a photo on social media with two people in blackface as part of Epiphany celebrations.

The 34-year-old superstar who currently plays at Japan’s Vissel Kobe had no intention “to upset anyone by displaying that photo,” according to a statement by his agency sent to AFP on Wednesday.

“He would like to apologise to those people who may have felt offended,” the statement said.

Iniesta’s picture on Twitter and Instagram posted on Sunday showed his family and a group of people in costumes, taking part in the Three Kings Day celebration also known as Epiphany, which is widely celebrated in Spain.

The midfielder, who lifted 32 major trophies and made 674 appearances for Catalan giants Barca, joined Vissel Kobe in May, calling his J-League move an “important career challenge”.

The Spain icon’s decision to choose Vissel arguably represents Japanese football’s biggest transfer coup, with many top players now moving to cash-rich Chinese clubs in the twilight of their careers.

It also came as a timely boost to the J-League, which used to attract luminaries such as Brazilian great Zico and former England star Gary Lineker when it began in 1993, but has struggled to attract marquee players in recent years.

Iniesta — who famously scored Spain’s winning goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 World Cup final – had been top of the wishlist of Vissel owner Hiroshi Mikitani.

The billionaire businessman is also the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Barcelona’s main sponsor, and was heavily involved in the deal that brought Iniesta to Japan.

© AFP 2019  

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Coutinho told he has Barca future as bench duty continues for ex-Liverpool star
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    FOOTBALL
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Bayern confirm intention to sign English youngster from Chelsea after making £35m bid
    Tottenham's stadium move delayed until March at the earliest
    After scoring 44 goals for club and country in 2018, Salah retains African Player of the Year
    LIVERPOOL
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Teenage midfielder 'buzzing' after Liverpool debut
    Klopp defends changes as Wolves prove too good for Liverpool
    As it happened: Wolves vs Liverpool, FA Cup third round
    LEINSTER
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    'Big players rise to these big occasions': Leinster ready for toughest test
    A new Laochra Gael series, Jump Girls racing documentary, live rugby and soccer coverage
    Connacht confirm Kelleher departure amid reports of Leinster return
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    'I was pretty much retired' - The rejuvenation of the Irish star aiming to end Man City's bid for glory
    'I am not a greenkeeper': Guardiola rejects Liverpool's long grass accusation
    Pochettino: My wish is to be at Tottenham for 20 years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie