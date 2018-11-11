This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Inniscarra end 8-year Munster drought as they see off Clare champions in Cashel

The long-reigning Cork champions took their chances on an afternoon of tough conditions in Tipp.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 2,992 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4333691
Rena Buckley and Clare Hehir were aiming for Munster honours today.
Image: INPHO
Rena Buckley and Clare Hehir were aiming for Munster honours today.
Rena Buckley and Clare Hehir were aiming for Munster honours today.
Image: INPHO

Inniscarra 2-9

Inagh-Kilnamona 0-7

Eoin Brennan reports from Cashel

A MORE CLINICAL Inniscarra bridged an eight-year gap to their last Munster Senior Club Camogie Championship success in Cashel this afternoon to inflict a second successive final defeat on Inagh-Kilnamona.

An early goal in each half proved decisive for the three-in-a-row Cork champions in a low-scoring contest that was dominated by frees and tough conditions, both underfoot and overhead.

Vice-captain Niamh Dilworth struck for goal only three minutes into the decider on Inniscarra’s way to a two-point interval advantage while half-time substitute Claudia Keane put clear daylight between the sides in the 37th minute with the second major.

The Clare champions, inspired by captain Clare Hehir throughout, will reflect on missed opportunities in the opening half as eight wides left them chasing a period that they appeared to dominate.

Instead, it was Niamh McCarthy that made a burst towards goal before offloading to Dilworth to put the finishing touches on the opening goal, with a further brace from the centre-forward holding off Amy Keating’s placed balls to take a 1-2 to 0-3 lead into the break.

Inagh-Kilnamona required a goal to kickstart their challenge but with midfielders Aileen Sheehan and Katie O’Mahony leading the way, it was Inniscarra who would get it as the former passed to Claudia Keane to handpass beyond the reach of advancing goalkeeper Rebecca Keating at 2-4 to 0-3.

Inagh-Kilnamona inevitably rallied with three unanswered Amy Keating frees to cut the deficit to four by the turn of the final quarter.

However, it was Inniscarra that finished the stronger, outscoring their flagging opponents by 0-5 to 0-1 for the remainder, three from Dilworth, to secure their second Munster Senior crown.

Scorers for Inniscarra: Niamh Dilworth 1-6 (5f); Claudia Keane 1-1; Katie O’Mahony, Niamh McCarthy 0-1 each

Scorers for Inagh-Kilnamona: Amy Keating 0-5 (4f, 1×45′); Laoise Ryan, Aoife Keane 0-1 each

Inniscarra

1. Sheila Walsh

18. Aine O’Regan
3. Caitlin Looney
4. Rebecca Quigley

10. Rebecca Keane
6. Rena Buckley
5. Rosie O’Mahony

8. Aileen Sheehan
9. Katie O’Mahony

13. Treasa McCarthy (Captain)
11. Niamh Dilworth
12. Erin Looney

17. Jenny Burke
14. Niamh McCarthy
15. Ellen Murphy

Subs: 24. Claudia Keane for Burke (HT), 22. Aine O’Connor for Murphy (56), 21. Deirdre O’Callaghan for T. McCarthy (62), 2. Mary Buckley for Quigley (62), 25. Liz Hayes for O’Regan (62)

Inagh-Kilnamona

1. Rebecca Keating

2. Jane Fitzgerald
3. Sinead Quinn
4. Sinead Power

5. Teresa O’Keeffe
6. Clare Hehir (Captain)
7. Orlaith Cotter

9. Andrea O’Keeffe
30. Aoife Keane

8. Laoise Ryan
11. Sinead O’Loughln
10. Fiona Lafferty

13. Aoibhin Ryan
14. Amy Keating
15. Claire Command

Subs: 12. Chloe Foudy for Quinn (HT, inj), 17. Laura Rynne for Cotter (HT)

Referee: John Lillis (Tipperary)

