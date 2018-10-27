Another new job for Paul Lambert as Ipswich Town appoint ex-Celtic midfielder

IPSWICH TOWN, THE Championship’s bottom side, have appointed Paul Lambert as their new manager.

Lambert – who was in charge of Ipswich’s East Anglia rivals Norwich City between 2009-2012 – replaces Paul Hurst, who was dismissed on Thursday after a 2-0 defeat at leaders Leeds United a day earlier.

Ipswich are four points adrift of safety having won only one league game and the club have turned to 49-year-old Lambert to turn their fortunes around.

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder, who left his role as Stoke City boss in May after their relegation from the Premier League, has signed a deal at Portman Road until 2021.

Lambert – who will watch today’s game at Millwall from the stands – told the club’s official website: “I can’t wait to get going and I’ll be using all my experience. I know about the history of the club, what a fantastic football club it is and I’m proud to be the manager here.”

It’s a fourth managerial appointment in under three years for Lambert, who took over at Blackburn Rovers in November 2015, Wolves in November 2016 and Stoke City in January 2018.

