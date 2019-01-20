16-year-old striker makes debut as Ireland undone by Belgium

IRELAND SUFFERED A disappointing start to their 2019 campaign with a 1-0 friendly loss to Belgium at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain today.

Elena Dhont scored the game’s only goal on 16 minutes, with a clinical finish after some sloppy play at the back.

Ireland landed in Spain with an inexperienced squad — of the 21 players that travelled, 10 are teenagers.

With star striker Leanne Kiernan unavailable through injury, 16-year-old German-born attacker Emily Kraft made her debut.

FT: Belgium 1-0 #IRLWNT🇮🇪



Narrow defeat against a strong Belgian side at the Pinatar Arena as Elena Dhont's first-half strike separates the two sides!



Good performance from the young side with two debutants! #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/3bN3X43IoX — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 20, 2019

17-year-old Shelbourne youngster Isibeal Atkinson, who was making her first start, joined Kraft in a youthful attack, while the team also contained experience in the form of Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey and captain Katie McCabe.

17-year-old midfielder Tyler Toland and Megan Connolly also returned to the starting XI, after their recent absences through injury and college commitments respectively.

Ireland had chances after going behind through Dhont’s strike. Quinn went close with a header, while McCabe saw her goal-bound effort blocked amid a tight affair.

19-year-old Peamount attacker Niamh Farrelly was another debutant after the break, as she replaced Claire O’Riordan, who departed the action after suffering a head injury.

For all their endeavour, however, Colin Bell’s side could not find a way past their stubborn opponents.

TEAM NEWS: @BelRedDevils 🇧🇪 v #IRLWNT🇮🇪



👉 No.1⃣ cap for Emily Kraft 🙌

👉 1⃣st start for @CarolanIzzy 👏

👉 Midfielder Tyler Toland returns from injury to start! 👍

👉 @MeganConnolly4 also returns to the starting line-up! 😃



Kick-off at 2pm (3pm local time)! #COYGIG pic.twitter.com/K4v3sp8riy — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 20, 2019

More to follow

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: