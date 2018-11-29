This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Cup selection meeting: Picking Joe Schmidt's 31-man Ireland squad

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella joined Ryan Bailey on Heineken Rugby Weekly to discuss their selections 10 months out.

By The42 Team Thursday 29 Nov 2018, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,996 Views 52 Comments
https://the42.ie/4367778
Joey Carbery could provide cover at out-half, scrum-half and fullback.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Joey Carbery could provide cover at out-half, scrum-half and fullback.
Joey Carbery could provide cover at out-half, scrum-half and fullback.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WITH THE NOVEMBER Tests now in the rearview mirror, there are only a handful of games remaining before Ireland open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September 2019.

Joe Schmidt used the recent international window to inspect the depth of his wider squad and with the competition as intense as ever in the national team, the Ireland head coach will face a number of tough selection calls in the coming months.

Schmidt will have to whittle his options down to a 31-man panel for the tournament in Japan, and on this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly podcast, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne were set the task of picking a very early squad.

Have a listen from 36.30 below and let us know what you think of our selection, as well as who you’d have in the squad.

Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella’s World Cup squad:

Props:

Tadhg Furlong
Andrew Porter
Cian Healy
Jack McGrath
John Ryan

Hookers:

Rory Best [captain]
Sean Cronin
Niall Scannell

Second rows:

Iain Henderson
James Ryan
Devin Toner
Tadhg Beirne

Back rows:

Peter O’Mahony
Sean O’Brien
Dan Leavy
CJ Stander
Jordi Murphy 

Scrum-halves:

Conor Murray
Luke McGrath
John Cooney

Out-halves:

Johnny Sexton
Joey Carbery
Ross Byrne 

Centres:

Garry Ringrose
Bundee Aki
Robbie Henshaw

Back three:

Rob Kearney
Jacob Stockdale
Keith Earls
Jordan Larmour
Will Addison.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

