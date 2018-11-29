World Cup selection meeting: Picking Joe Schmidt's 31-man Ireland squad

WITH THE NOVEMBER Tests now in the rearview mirror, there are only a handful of games remaining before Ireland open their World Cup campaign against Scotland in Yokohama on 22 September 2019.
Joe Schmidt used the recent international window to inspect the depth of his wider squad and with the competition as intense as ever in the national team, the Ireland head coach will face a number of tough selection calls in the coming months.
Schmidt will have to whittle his options down to a 31-man panel for the tournament in Japan, and on this week’s Heineken Rugby Weekly podcast, Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne were set the task of picking a very early squad.
Have a listen from 36.30 below and let us know what you think of our selection, as well as who you’d have in the squad.
Andy Dunne and Murray Kinsella’s World Cup squad:
Props:
Tadhg Furlong
Andrew Porter
Cian Healy
Jack McGrath
John Ryan
Hookers:
Rory Best [captain]
Sean Cronin
Niall Scannell
Second rows:
Iain Henderson
James Ryan
Devin Toner
Tadhg Beirne
Back rows:
Peter O’Mahony
Sean O’Brien
Dan Leavy
CJ Stander
Jordi Murphy
Scrum-halves:
Conor Murray
Luke McGrath
John Cooney
Out-halves:
Johnny Sexton
Joey Carbery
Ross Byrne
Centres:
Garry Ringrose
Bundee Aki
Robbie Henshaw
Back three:
Rob Kearney
Jacob Stockdale
Keith Earls
Jordan Larmour
Will Addison.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
