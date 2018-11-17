LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 November, 2018
An incredible shot from a little earlier as Ireland arrived at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland team arrive Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TEAM NEWS: As for the All Blacks, Steve Hansen has made one enforced change to the team that edged past England last week, with Sonny Bill Williams ruled out through injury.

Steve Hansen arrives All Blacks coach Steve Hansen. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

His place is taken by Ryan Crotty — scorer of the match-winning try here in 2013 — in New Zealand’s midfield, as the centre pairs up with his Crusaders team-mate Jack Goodhue.

There are eight starters from the Kiwi side that won in Dublin two years ago, namely Ben Smith,Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Liam Squire and captain Kieran Read. 

New Zealand:

15. Damian McKenzie
14. Ben Smith
13. Jack Goodhue
12. Ryan Crotty
11. Rieko Ioane
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Aaron Smith

8. Kieran Read (captain)
7. Ardie Savea
6. Liam Squire
5. Samuel Whitelock
4. Brodie Retallick
3. Owen Franks
2. Codie Taylor
1. Karl Tu’inukuafe

Replacements:

16. Dane Coles
17. Ofa Tuungafasi
18. Nepo Laulala
19. Scott Barrett
20. Matt Todd
21. TJ Perenara
22. Richie Mo’unga
23. Anton Lienert-Brown.

TEAM NEWS: Ireland were forced into a late change yesterday when Dan Leavy failed a late fitness test, with Josh van der Flier promoted to the number seven jersey.

Joe Schmidt has made four changes in personnel from last week’s win over Argentina, with Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose returning from injury and Devin Toner reinstated to the second row.

Bundee Aki arrives Bundee Aki arrives at the Aviva Stadium a little earlier. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Kiwi’s selection was largely as expected as Kearney’s experience and calm under the high ball sees him replace Jordan Larmour at fullback, while Ringrose and Bundee Aki renew their midfield partnership in Robbie Henshaw’s absence.

The Leinster centre is one of four players ruled out of the Test through injury, alongside Conor Murray, Sean O’Brien and Leavy. 

Johnny Sexton and Kieran Marmion continue in the half-back positions, while up front captain Rory Best packs down alongside Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Iain Henderson drops out, as James Ryan partners Leinster team-mate Toner in the second row.

Injuries to O’Brien and Leavy have given Van der Flier his opportunity at openside in the back row alongside Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander. 

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Iain Henderson
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour.

How are the nerves? A little under two hours until kick-off at Lansdowne Road and the atmosphere has been building in the capital all afternoon. It goes without saying that tickets for this one have been like gold dust for months, and a febrile home crowd will hope to inspire Ireland to a famous win.

We’ll take a check on the teams shortly, but before then get your predictions in to us.

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:





Good evening and welcome along to our live minute-by-minute coverage of this much-anticipated Test match. Ryan Bailey here to guide you through all the action as it happens, while Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell are also part of The42‘s team at the Avvia Stadium. 

A view of the match programme and Ireland jersey in the Ireland dressing room ahead of the game Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

It’s finally here.

The champions of the northern hemisphere versus the champions of the southern hemisphere, the number two in the world versus the number one in the world. Never has there been a bigger meeting of Ireland and the All Blacks, never has a Test match between the two carried as much significance.

Chicago broke the seal but two years on, Joe Schmidt’s Ireland — the Grand Slam winners — bid to make more history this evening with their first ever home win over the All Blacks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

There has been agonising heartbreak here before, not least in 2013 when Ryan Crotty’s late try plundered victory for the back-to-back world champions, but Steve Hansen’s side have shown vulnerabilities in defeat this season.

Having scaled new heights in recent seasons under Schmidt, Ireland — despite the loss of Robbie Henshaw, Sean O’Brien, Conor Murray and Dan Leavy through injury — have never been as equipped to challenge the All Blacks’ status as the world’s best.

But, the All Blacks arrive in Dublin fully locked and loaded and in no mood to suffer their first defeat in Europe in six years. Ireland will need to produce their very best if they are to harbour any hopes of a landmark win.

Victory tonight would not be enough to see Ireland overtake their visitors in the world rankings, but with subplots abound less than 12 months out from the World Cup, this is a Test match of seismic proportions.

The anticipation and excitement has been building all week, as the top two teams in the world go head-to-head under Saturday night lights in Dublin.

It’ll be full-on, fascinating and frenetic. 

