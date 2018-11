LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests

19 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Ireland were forced into a late change yesterday when Dan Leavy failed a late fitness test, with Josh van der Flier promoted to the number seven jersey.

Joe Schmidt has made four changes in personnel from last week’s win over Argentina, with Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose returning from injury and Devin Toner reinstated to the second row.

Bundee Aki arrives at the Aviva Stadium a little earlier. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Kiwi’s selection was largely as expected as Kearney’s experience and calm under the high ball sees him replace Jordan Larmour at fullback, while Ringrose and Bundee Aki renew their midfield partnership in Robbie Henshaw’s absence.

The Leinster centre is one of four players ruled out of the Test through injury, alongside Conor Murray, Sean O’Brien and Leavy.

Johnny Sexton and Kieran Marmion continue in the half-back positions, while up front captain Rory Best packs down alongside Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. Iain Henderson drops out, as James Ryan partners Leinster team-mate Toner in the second row.

Injuries to O’Brien and Leavy have given Van der Flier his opportunity at openside in the back row alongside Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Devin Toner

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Luke McGrath

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour.