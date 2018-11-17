LIVE: Ireland v New Zealand, November Tests

5:05PM

It’s finally here.

The champions of the northern hemisphere versus the champions of the southern hemisphere, the number two in the world versus the number one in the world. Never has there been a bigger meeting of Ireland and the All Blacks, never has a Test match between the two carried as much significance.

Chicago broke the seal but two years on, Joe Schmidt’s Ireland — the Grand Slam winners — bid to make more history this evening with their first ever home win over the All Blacks at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

There has been agonising heartbreak here before, not least in 2013 when Ryan Crotty’s late try plundered victory for the back-to-back world champions, but Steve Hansen’s side have shown vulnerabilities in defeat this season.

Having scaled new heights in recent seasons under Schmidt, Ireland — despite the loss of Robbie Henshaw, Sean O’Brien, Conor Murray and Dan Leavy through injury — have never been as equipped to challenge the All Blacks’ status as the world’s best.

But, the All Blacks arrive in Dublin fully locked and loaded and in no mood to suffer their first defeat in Europe in six years. Ireland will need to produce their very best if they are to harbour any hopes of a landmark win.

Victory tonight would not be enough to see Ireland overtake their visitors in the world rankings, but with subplots abound less than 12 months out from the World Cup, this is a Test match of seismic proportions.

The anticipation and excitement has been building all week, as the top two teams in the world go head-to-head under Saturday night lights in Dublin.

It’ll be full-on, fascinating and frenetic.