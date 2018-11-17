How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?

IRELAND WENT AND beat New Zealand for a second time in 113 years n the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Our match report from the Aviva Stadium can be found here, below you give your grade for the performances of Joe Schmidt’s charges.

Rob Kearney 8Our Rating Came close to scoring a frenetic first-half try, but the bobble just undermined him. A commanding presence in the air, even if the outcome from clever All Black kicking was often messy. Quite fortunate to avoid a card when Rieko Ioane's head hit the turf after his second half aerial challenge. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Keith Earls 8Our Rating Wasn't granted much space to attack through when the ball did go his way, but his brilliant quick feet kept Ireland in motion. Always a lively chaser on a night when he barely put a foot wrong. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Garry Ringrose 8Our Rating knitted the back-line together beautifully in attack and defence. Continuously slick passing and his varied kick game helped to pin back the visitors. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Bundee Aki 9Our Rating Ireland's go-to source of go-forward ball in the back-line, the Connacht man brought an explosive physicality to the gain-line and his playmaking ability was put to full use in creating Stockdale's try. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jacob Stockdale 9Our Rating Played with fire at times (especially when charged down by Kieran Read only for one of the most skillful forwards of all time to spill the glaring chance) but also torched the Kiwi defence for his brilliant chip-chase try that had more than a few echoes of his Grand Slam-sealing effort. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Johnny Sexton 9Our Rating More than an out-half. The perfect 10. Bossed his team, bossed the opposition and bossed the game from start to finish. It's testament to his quality and his temperment that he can deliver such as flawless display on the very biggest nights. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Kieran Marmion 8Our Rating Still the primary challenger to Conor Murray's crown, though the Lions scrum-half's absence must be remembered from this contest. Distributed well throught and agve a calm presence in a bear-pit of an atmosphere. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Cian Healy 7Our Rating One of Ireland's most consistent performers, helped to shade scrum dominance and brought that robust carrying always give Schmidt's side an outlet. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Rory Best 7Our Rating Attempted an ill-advised reverse pass in the New Zealand 22 and conceded a breakdown penalty that would ordinarily be his bread and butter. But his throwing ensured the line-out functioned nicely and he rocked Brodie Retallick with a shuddering second-half hit. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Tadhg Furlong 8Our Rating Ensures a rock solid scrum for Ireland and his power through contact is worth his weight in gold.

In New Zealand they've come to calling him The All Black killer and today's victory only underlines that title. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Devin Toner 8Our Rating A triumphant return that delivered the promise of set-piece solidity while also keeping pace with Josh van der Flier on the tackle count. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

James Ryan 10Our Rating With each new game that comes by way of evidence the more you have to consider whether James Ryan is human at all.

Another magnificent performance from the young lock with 10 carries by the half-time whistle alone and each one cause for concern for the black defensive line. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Peter O'Mahony 10Our Rating Put his body on the line with a brilliant grab to deny Ben Smith a certain try. And was hobbling long before he came up with a huge turnover penalty minutes later.

An invaluable presence in the line-out and absolutely ferocious all over the park. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Josh van der Flier 9Our Rating Added a frightening appetite for clear-outs to Ireland's cause. Insatiable in the tackle stakes and a constant source of positive commmunication at set-piece. That red scrum cap was everywhere. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

CJ Stander 10Our Rating Played all the way out of his skin, starting off with a big yard gain, then ending the early Kiwi onslaught with a massive turnover.

Unlucky not to get a try in first-half, was well wrapped up by desperate tackle. Ended the contest with an astounding 23 carries through black jerseys. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Replacements:

Sean Cronin 5Our Rating 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Jack McGrath 7Our Rating Picked up right where Healy left off with some solid carries and important tackles. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Iain Henderson 6Our Rating Replaced Toner and brought that brilliant dynamism to the game with big contacts with and without the ball. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

Luke McGrath 5Our Rating Assured when coming on in a white hot Test and didn't shirk the tackles when he needed to throw himself in. 6 Your

Rating ◆ Readers

Rating

(Jordi Murphy, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Porter not on long enough to be rated.)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: