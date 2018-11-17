This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 17 November, 2018
How did you rate Ireland in their magnificent win over the All Blacks?

It was night for hard men and cool heads at the Aviva.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 21,067 Views 51 Comments
https://the42.ie/4343456

IRELAND WENT AND beat New Zealand for a second time in 113 years n the Aviva Stadium this evening.

Our match report from the Aviva Stadium can be found here, below you give your grade for the performances of Joe Schmidt’s charges.

Rob Kearney

8Our Rating

Came close to scoring a frenetic first-half try, but the bobble just undermined him. A commanding presence in the air, even if the outcome from clever All Black kicking was often messy. Quite fortunate to avoid a card when Rieko Ioane's head hit the turf after his second half aerial challenge.

6

Keith Earls

8Our Rating

Wasn't granted much space to attack through when the ball did go his way, but his brilliant quick feet kept Ireland in motion. Always a lively chaser on a night when he barely put a foot wrong.

6

Garry Ringrose

8Our Rating

knitted the back-line together beautifully in attack and defence. Continuously slick passing and his varied kick game helped to pin back the visitors.

6

Bundee Aki

9Our Rating

Ireland's go-to source of go-forward ball in the back-line, the Connacht man brought an explosive physicality to the gain-line and his playmaking ability was put to full use in creating Stockdale's try.

6

Jacob Stockdale

9Our Rating

Played with fire at times (especially when charged down by Kieran Read only for one of the most skillful forwards of all time to spill the glaring chance) but also torched the Kiwi defence for his brilliant chip-chase try that had more than a few echoes of his Grand Slam-sealing effort.

6

Johnny Sexton

9Our Rating

More than an out-half. The perfect 10. Bossed his team, bossed the opposition and bossed the game from start to finish. It's testament to his quality and his temperment that he can deliver such as flawless display on the very biggest nights.

6

Kieran Marmion

8Our Rating

Still the primary challenger to Conor Murray's crown, though the Lions scrum-half's absence must be remembered from this contest. Distributed well throught and agve a calm presence in a bear-pit of an atmosphere.

6

Cian Healy

7Our Rating

One of Ireland's most consistent performers, helped to shade scrum dominance and brought that robust carrying always give Schmidt's side an outlet.

6

Rory Best

7Our Rating

Attempted an ill-advised reverse pass in the New Zealand 22 and conceded a breakdown penalty that would ordinarily be his bread and butter. But his throwing ensured the line-out functioned nicely and he rocked Brodie Retallick with a shuddering second-half hit.

6

Tadhg Furlong

8Our Rating

Ensures a rock solid scrum for Ireland and his power through contact is worth his weight in gold.
In New Zealand they've come to calling him The All Black killer and today's victory only underlines that title.

6

Devin Toner

8Our Rating

A triumphant return that delivered the promise of set-piece solidity while also keeping pace with Josh van der Flier on the tackle count.

6

James Ryan

10Our Rating

With each new game that comes by way of evidence the more you have to consider whether James Ryan is human at all.
Another magnificent performance from the young lock with 10 carries by the half-time whistle alone and each one cause for concern for the black defensive line.

6

Peter O'Mahony

10Our Rating

Put his body on the line with a brilliant grab to deny Ben Smith a certain try. And was hobbling long before he came up with a huge turnover penalty minutes later.
An invaluable presence in the line-out and absolutely ferocious all over the park.

6

Josh van der Flier

9Our Rating

Added a frightening appetite for clear-outs to Ireland's cause. Insatiable in the tackle stakes and a constant source of positive commmunication at set-piece. That red scrum cap was everywhere.

6

CJ Stander

10Our Rating

Played all the way out of his skin, starting off with a big yard gain, then ending the early Kiwi onslaught with a massive turnover.
Unlucky not to get a try in first-half, was well wrapped up by desperate tackle. Ended the contest with an astounding 23 carries through black jerseys.

6

Replacements:

Sean Cronin

5Our Rating

6

Jack McGrath

7Our Rating

Picked up right where Healy left off with some solid carries and important tackles.

6

Iain Henderson

6Our Rating

Replaced Toner and brought that brilliant dynamism to the game with big contacts with and without the ball.

6

Luke McGrath

5Our Rating

Assured when coming on in a white hot Test and didn't shirk the tackles when he needed to throw himself in.

6

(Jordi Murphy, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour and Andrew Porter not on long enough to be rated.)

