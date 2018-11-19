This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1 million people watched the nail-biting conclusion of Ireland's All Blacks win

It was the second most-watched sports broadcast on RTÉ this year.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Nov 2018, 3:11 PM
1 hour ago 2,195 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4347319

OVER ONE MILLION viewers tuned it to RTÉ’s coverage of the final nail-biting moments of Ireland’s historic victory over the All Blacks on Saturday evening — more than watched both the All-Ireland football and hurling finals this year. 

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring their first try with teammates Ireland celebrate Jacob Stockdale's try. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

An average audience of 883,700 watched Joe Schmidt’s side record a first home win over the back-to-back world champions, with 57% of those watching TV at the time tuning into the national broadcaster’s coverage from the Aviva Stadium.

As Ireland remained stoic in defence right up until the final whistle, RTÉ’s viewership figures peaked at 1,036,500 at 8.56pm, while there were 93,800 streams of the match on the RTÉ Player.

There were an additional 43,500 online streams on Sunday as people relived the thrilling encounter in the aftermath of a special night for Irish sport.

It is the second most-watched sports broadcast on RTÉ in 2018 after last summer’s World Cup semi-final between England and Croatia, which drew in 1.12 million viewers.

In terms of comparison, 1,328,000 viewers watched Ireland clinch Grand Slam glory by defeating England at Twickenham in March on TV3.

The above figures don’t, however, include out of home viewing.

Schmidt’s Ireland conclude their November series against the USA at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening [KO 6.30pm].

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Another All Black win a 'reassurance' for Ireland team undaunted by expectation
    Another All Black win a 'reassurance' for Ireland team undaunted by expectation
    Over 1 million people watched the nail-biting conclusion of Ireland's All Blacks win
    Just a dead leg for O'Mahony after magnificent performance against New Zealand
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United
    O'Neill won't exceed his brief by urging 'impressive' O'Connor to leave United
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'
    IRELAND
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    ENGLAND
    Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault during a train journey
    Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault during a train journey
    Kane's 85th-minute winner sees England secure Nations League Finals spot
    Eddie Jones glad as 'seduced' England recover to beat Japan
    DENMARK
    Ireland players to wear black armbands in respect of fan who died in Copenhagen
    Ireland players to wear black armbands in respect of fan who died in Copenhagen
    O'Neill dismisses 'ludicrous' notion of fast-tracking Obafemi to avoid Rice repeat
    O'Neill brings Ireland back to scene of last win of Staunton's doomed reign

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie