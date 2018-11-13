Ireland and Northern Ireland footballers team up to visit Crumlin Children's Hospital

MEMBERS OF THE Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland squads have teamed up to visit Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin to support children with cancer and to highlight the work of medical and caring staff who help them as they battle the disease.

David Meyler, Shane Duffy, Steven Davis and Jonny Evans were on hand to bring a smile to some of these children’s faces as well as showcase the work of Cancer Fund for Children, an all-Ireland charity which supports children and young people diagnosed with cancer, and their families, after diagnosis.

Cancer Fund for Children intend to soon build a new therapeutic short break centre in the west of Ireland for families across Ireland affected by childhood cancer. They currently operate Daisy Lodge in Northern Ireland.

Steven Davis, captain of the North, said of the visit: “It was great to take some time out of training this week to visit this hospital and to meet the remarkable kids and the incredible staff who work here.

“The Northern Ireland team has supported the work of Cancer Fund for Children since EURO 2016 and it was excellent to see how that charity helps kids and families across the island of Ireland.

It was also great to be with Shane and David to show that no matter what team we play for, everyone is together in the fight to help kids beat this disease.

Added Shane Duffy: “It was a very humbling experience visiting the hospital and seeing the fantastic work being done by the staff and carers.

But the bravery of the kids is really extraordinary… It takes your breath away at how strong they are every day. We wanted to give them a little lift and show some support because they are not alone in their fight.

“It was good to link up with the lads from the Northern Ireland team too – proving that the two countries can work together.”

You can donate to Cancer Fund for Children here. For more information, visit cancerfundforchildren.com.