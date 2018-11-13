This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland and Northern Ireland footballers team up to visit Crumlin Children's Hospital

Before Thursday’s friendly between the two sides, players attempted to bring a smile to the faces of children fighting a far greater battle.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 3:33 PM
1 hour ago 1,655 Views 5 Comments
1 / 10

  • Players from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland in joint hospital visit

    Source: ©William Cherry / Presseye

  • Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Shane Duffy and David Meyler with Freya Fitzpatrick

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis and David Meyler with Fionn McKenna

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis and David Meyler with Fionn McKenna

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis and David Meyler with Fionn McKenna

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Shane Duffy and David Meyler with Sophia Chiall

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis and Shane Duffy with Sophia Chiall

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Shane Duffy and David Meyler with Ellen Meehan

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Shane Duffy with Callum Friel

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

  • Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Shane Duffy with Tom Walsh, Sophie Walsh and Cathal Tobin

    Source: Presseye/William Cherry/INPHO

MEMBERS OF THE Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland squads have teamed up to visit Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin to support children with cancer and to highlight the work of medical and caring staff who help them as they battle the disease.

David Meyler, Shane Duffy, Steven Davis and Jonny Evans were on hand to bring a smile to some of these children’s faces as well as showcase the work of Cancer Fund for Children, an all-Ireland charity which supports children and young people diagnosed with cancer, and their families, after diagnosis.

Cancer Fund for Children intend to soon build a new therapeutic short break centre in the west of Ireland for families across Ireland affected by childhood cancer. They currently operate Daisy Lodge in Northern Ireland.

Steven Davis, captain of the North, said of the visit: “It was great to take some time out of training this week to visit this hospital and to meet the remarkable kids and the incredible staff who work here.

“The Northern Ireland team has supported the work of Cancer Fund for Children since EURO 2016 and it was excellent to see how that charity helps kids and families across the island of Ireland.

It was also great to be with Shane and David to show that no matter what team we play for, everyone is together in the fight to help kids beat this disease.

Added Shane Duffy: “It was a very humbling experience visiting the hospital and seeing the fantastic work being done by the staff and carers.

But the bravery of the kids is really extraordinary… It takes your breath away at how strong they are every day. We wanted to give them a little lift and show some support because they are not alone in their fight.

“It was good to link up with the lads from the Northern Ireland team too – proving that the two countries can work together.”

You can donate to Cancer Fund for Children here. For more information, visit cancerfundforchildren.com.

