Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-Argentina match?

AFTER LAST WEEK’S trip to Chicago to dismantle Italy, it’s back to Dublin for the remainder of the November Tests for Ireland and it starts with this evening’s clash against Argentina.

The glamour game this month may be next weekend against New Zealand but before that is the matter of taking on Mario Ledesma’s team.

It’s a familiar fixture for Joe Schmidt’s side. They ran out 28-19 winners in last November’s meeting in Dublin, with Jacob Stockdale chipping in with a brace of tries, and that came two years after Argentina had dumped them out of the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Ireland must plan without the injured Rob Kearney and Garry Ringrose but have made 12 changes from the victory over Italy with the likes of Rory Best, Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony all back in the starting side.

Argentina are captained by Pablo Matera and have selected eight of the team that were in action last November in Dublin.

What do you think the outcome will be this evening at the Aviva Stadium?

Let us know.

