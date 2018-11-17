In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks

IRELAND MADE HISTORY at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, scoring their first-ever win over the All Blacks on home soil with a stunning display.
There were heroes all over the pitch as Jacob Stockdale scored a crucial try to propel Joe Schmidt’s charges to a 16-9 result.
The back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander were superb throughout, while Johnny Sexton kicked two penalties along with a conversion for Stockdale’s try.
Rob Kearney — who also impressed — looked to have scored a try as well but his effort was ruled out for a knock-on over the line.
The All Blacks were relentless in applying pressure late in the game, but Ireland held their nerve to clinch the victory.
Take a look at some of the best pictures from this historic occasion.
We did it lads!
Smile for the cameras!
Victory is ours!
The pivotal score!
Drive on!
Try Ireland!
Safe pair of hands!
Splitting the posts!
The calm before the storm!
Not so fast!
Taking it all in!
Man of the match!
The look of dejection!
Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:
COMMENTS (7)