In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks

IRELAND MADE HISTORY at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, scoring their first-ever win over the All Blacks on home soil with a stunning display.

There were heroes all over the pitch as Jacob Stockdale scored a crucial try to propel Joe Schmidt’s charges to a 16-9 result.

The back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander were superb throughout, while Johnny Sexton kicked two penalties along with a conversion for Stockdale’s try.

Rob Kearney — who also impressed — looked to have scored a try as well but his effort was ruled out for a knock-on over the line.

The All Blacks were relentless in applying pressure late in the game, but Ireland held their nerve to clinch the victory.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from this historic occasion.

We did it lads!

Ireland's Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Rory Best celebrate beating the All Blacks. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Smile for the cameras!

Bundee Aki with a smile on his face. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Victory is ours!

Some of the Irish players at the final whistle. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The pivotal score!

Jacob Stockdale scores the only try of the night. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Drive on!

Bundee Aki driving forward for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Try Ireland!

Stockdale's face says it all after scoring that try. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Safe pair of hands!

Rob Kearney carrying the ball forward for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Splitting the posts!

Johnny Sexton kicking a penalty. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The calm before the storm!

The Ireland team arriving at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Not so fast!

Sean Cronin and Jack McGrath with Anton Lienert-Brown. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Taking it all in!

Joey Carbery celebrates winning with Keith Earls and his daughter Ellie May. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Man of the match!

Peter O'Mahony receives his award after the game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The look of dejection!

The All Blacks players look on after the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

