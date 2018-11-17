This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
In Pics: Joyous scenes in Dublin as Ireland make history against All Blacks

Ireland produced an inspirational display to defeat New Zealand on home soil.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 11:18 PM
34 minutes ago 3,351 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4345706

IRELAND MADE HISTORY at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night, scoring their first-ever win over the All Blacks on home soil with a stunning display.

There were heroes all over the pitch as Jacob Stockdale scored a crucial try to propel Joe Schmidt’s charges to a 16-9 result.

The back row of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander were superb throughout, while Johnny Sexton kicked two penalties along with a conversion for Stockdale’s try.

Rob Kearney — who also impressed — looked to have scored a try as well but his effort was ruled out for a knock-on over the line.

The All Blacks were relentless in applying pressure late in the game, but Ireland held their nerve to clinch the victory.

Take a look at some of the best pictures from this historic occasion.

We did it lads!

Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Rory Best celebrate winning Ireland's Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong and Rory Best celebrate beating the All Blacks. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Smile for the cameras!

Bundee Aki celebrates after the game Bundee Aki with a smile on his face. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Victory is ours!

Tadhg Furlong, Rory Best, Cian Healy, Peter O'Mahony and Devin Toner celebrate winning Some of the Irish players at the final whistle. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The pivotal score!

Jacob Stockdale scores a try despite the efforts of Aaron Smith and Damian McKenzie Jacob Stockdale scores the only try of the night. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Drive on!

Bundee Aki with Dane Coles Bundee Aki driving forward for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Try Ireland!

Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring their first try with Josh van der Flier Stockdale's face says it all after scoring that try. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Safe pair of hands!

Rob Kearney breaks Rob Kearney carrying the ball forward for Ireland. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Splitting the posts!

Jonathan Sexton kicks a penalty Johnny Sexton kicking a penalty. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The calm before the storm!

The Ireland team arrive The Ireland team arriving at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Not so fast!

Sean Cronin and Jack McGrath with Anton Lienert-Brown Sean Cronin and Jack McGrath with Anton Lienert-Brown. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Taking it all in!

Joey Carbery celebrates winning with Keith Earls and his daughter Ellie May Joey Carbery celebrates winning with Keith Earls and his daughter Ellie May. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Man of the match!

Peter O'Mahony is presented with the Man of the Match award by Rory Sheridan Peter O'Mahony receives his award after the game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The look of dejection! 

New Zealand dejected at the end of the game The All Blacks players look on after the final whistle. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

