This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 28 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell

The former All Blacks coach did give credit to Joe Schmidt’s coaching team.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 28 Jan 2019, 4:59 PM
44 minutes ago 2,638 Views 14 Comments
https://the42.ie/4463734

ENGLAND DEFENCE COACH John Mitchell has said Grand Slam champions Ireland will try to “bore the shit out of us” when the sides clash in Dublin in their Six Nations opener on Saturday.

England's assistant coach John Mitchell Mitchell joined the England set-up last year. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Ireland are renowned for their retention of the ball, with last season’s successful championship seeing Joe Schmidt’s side enjoy an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds of possession per game, the highest in the Six Nations.

England had the next highest average time in possession, with 21 minutes and 56 seconds.

England head coach Eddie Jones last week promised Schmidt that he would be delivering some “verbal grenades” in the build-up to this weekend’s tie at the Aviva Stadium, although assistant coach Mitchell has fired this one.

Former All Blacks boss Mitchell joined England last year after the departure of defence specialist Paul Gustard from the national team set-up.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live at England’s training camp in Portugal, Mitchell said:

“Our aim is to win the Six Nations but it’s Ireland now and Ireland are arguably the best in the world.

“Ireland, for me, are a side that, through their process of being a well-coached side, are resilient and will try and bore the shit out of us, basically, and ultimately it will come down to a small piece of possession when you’re not focused that can hurt you in a contest like this.”

Mitchell did go on to say Ireland “deserved all the honours that came their way in 2018″ but insisted the English players must not “over-think” the challenge ahead of them.

England expect out-half Owen Farrell to be fit to face Ireland as he integrates back into full training following thumb surgery two weekends ago, while flanker Brad Shields is “progressing really nicely” in Portugal too.

Back row Jack Clifford has been ruled out of the game after sustaining a head injury in England’s training camp. 

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Spanish second-tier club expelled for three years due to unpaid wages
    Ronaldo spares Emre Can's blushes as below-par Juve see off Lazio
    Monaghan topple All-Ireland champions Dublin once again in Clones league opener
    IRELAND
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    'Billy Vunipola does what he does best, he runs over fellas'
    Cullen backs Kearney to step up performance to face England
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye
    Everton reject PSG bid for midfielder Idrissa Gueye
    Neil Warnock admits he considered retirement following Emiliano Sala disappearance
    'Trophies build egos' - Pochettino shrugs off cup exits as he targets bigger prizes for Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie